Mississippi State greats Jake Mangum and Brent Rooker were named to D1Baseball.com’s All-Decade team on Thursday.
Mangum (2016-19) made the team as an outfielder while Rooker (2015-17) was selected as a designated hitter.
Mangum led the league in hitting with a .408 batting average as a freshman and later became the SEC’s all-time hits leader with 383.
Rooker is only the second triple crown winner in conference history. The slugger batted .387 with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs as a junior in 2017.
In addition to individual players, D1Baseball.com also recognized Vanderbilt as the program of the decade and the 2019 Commodores as the team of the decade. Florida’s Mike Zunino was picked as the player of the decade and South Carolina’s Michael Roth received pitcher of the decade.
Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin and Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan shared coach of the decade honors.
Logan Lowery