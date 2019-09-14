STARKVILLE – Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and Kansas State featured six fumbles – half of which were muffed punts – two interceptions and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
After all the miscues were tallied and the ball finally stopped bouncing inside Davis Wade Stadium, it was the Wildcats that stood tall with a 31-24 victory after scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the final quarter.
“When you look at the construct of the game, we out-gained them (in yardage) 352 to 269. The turnovers were a push. We won third down and won the red zone,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We’re going to look back and see probably three or four plays on each phases – offense, defense and special teams – where we’ll have to make sure we’re making the right calls as a coaching staff.”
Making matters worse for MSU (2-1) is that starting quarterback Tommy Stevens’ injured right shoulder stiffened up during halftime after running for a 2-yard touchdown and throwing a 35-yard touchdown to Osirus Mitchell in the first half.
Stevens left the game after throwing his second interception on the first drive of the third quarter.
True freshman Garrett Shrader took over and guided the Bulldogs on a 12-play, 79-yard drive that he capped off with a 5-yard run. Shrader only completed 4 of 12 passes for 51 yards, but added 82 yards on 10 carries. He needed one more yard on the ground to keep Mississippi State’s chances alive.
Down by a touchdown and facing 4th-and-16 from the KSU 35-yard line, Shrader scrambled and dove towards the first down marker but collided with multiple Wildcats that sent the signal caller helicoptering through the air, only to land just shy of the yard he needed.
“I think Garrett played very hard,” Moorhead said. “He did excellent in the run game and there’s certainly things in the pass game that he needs to clean up, particularly in the fourth-down area. We have to put the ball in the air more.”
Mississippi State capitalized on K-State’s second muffed punt of the game and cashed in a 47-yard field goal by Jace Christmann to take a 24-17 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter.
But it wouldn’t last long as Malik Knowles returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to tie the game back up for the Wildcats.
Kansas State took the lead for good with 5:37 remaining when Skylar Thompson hit Dalton Schoen in the end zone from 15 yards out on a play-action pass.
“That’s what they like to do, they like to get under center and pound, pound, play-action,” said MSU linebacker Tim Washington. “They had a great scheme and found ways to get their guys open and they executed. We’ve just got to do better with our eye discipline.”
The Wildcats (3-0) were held to 146 rushing yards and 123 passing yards on the day.
Bulldogs’ running back Kylin Hill ran for 111 yards on 24 carries, his third-consecutive game over 100. Mitchell led MSU with five catches for 74 yards and one touchdown.