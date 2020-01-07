Two more members of Mississippi State’s 2020 signing class started school on Tuesday.
Four-star prospects Jordan Davis and Malik Heath both transferred in from Copiah-Lincoln Community College as two of the top players at their respective positions.
Davis is rated the nation’s No. 1 juco weakside defensive end and the second-best overall prospect while Heath is considered the No. 2 wide receiver and the 10th overall juco recruit.
The Bulldogs now have eight members of their signing class already on campus with quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo’Quavious Marks, cornerback Cameron Threatt, safety Janari Dean and linebackers Rodney Groce Jr. and Tyrus Wheat enrolling on Monday.
Logan Lowery