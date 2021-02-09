Ole Miss players Shakira Austin and Madison Scott have been honored by the SEC.
Both were key figures in the Rebels’ 70-62 upset of No. 14 Kentucky last week.
Austin was named co-player of the week. The 6-foot-5 Maryland transfer recorded a double-double with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 12 rebounds.
Scott was named SEC freshman of the week for the fourth time. She had nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal against the Wildcats.
Ole Miss (8-7, 2-7 SEC) is back in action Thursday at 6 at Alabama (12-5, 5-5).