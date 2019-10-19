OXFORD • Two Ole Miss quarterbacks were not enough to overcome a critical third-quarter turnover and other missed opportunities.
A John Rhys Plumlee fumble with the Rebels driving to extend a lead was returned 62 yards for a touchdown, and Texas A&M went on to defeat the Rebels 24-17 before an announced crowd of 50,257 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.
The loss drops the Rebels to 3-5, 2-3 in the SEC, and makes their quest for a bowl game much more difficult with Auburn and LSU among their four remaining games.
Ole Miss was seeking to add to a 14-10 third-quarter lead when Plumlee, the freshman starting quarterback, was sacked by two A&M defenders. His fumble was scooped up by defensive end Buddy Johnson who took it the distance.
The Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC) held that lead until they finally made it a two-possession game on Isaiah Spiller’s 22-yard run with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left.
“We’ll continue to work hard. We have a bunch of guys in that locker room that are hurting. Our defense played their guts out and gave us a chance to win,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “The turnovers were huge. We had a chance to up two scores, but we had to make plays downfield and didn’t make them.”
Ole Miss harassed Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond with four sacks – 1½ from outside linebacker Sam Williams who also had two of the Rebels’ three pressures.
But Mond was able to scramble for a first down on third-and-6 with a three-point lead, and Spiller scored shortly after.
The Rebels had driven to the A&M 38 before the Plumlee fumble.
They missed an opportunity to tie the game on their next possession when they reached the A&M 10, but two-straight left-side runs by Scottie Phillips were stopped for no gain, and a Plumlee run to the right lost 8 yards.
Luke Logan’s 38-yard field goal attempt was wide right.
The Rebels’ best chance to get back in front came after A&M missed a 28-yard field goal attempt in the early minutes of the fourth quarter after driving 54 yards in 11 plays.
The Rebels reached their 35 with a 15-yard pass from Matt Corral, and one first down Phillips ran for 9 yards.
Phillips was dropped for a loss on second down, and on third down Corral threw incomplete.
The Rebels took a 7-3 lead in the first on a 69-yard Jerrion Ealy.
Logan’s 35-yard field goal with 26 seconds left – his only make in three attempts – completed the Ole Miss scoring.
Won the battle, not the war
The Rebels outgained the Aggies 405-337. Ole Miss rushed for 250 yards led by Ealy who got most of his on the long touchdown. He finished with 80 yards on six carries and did not play in the second half. He went to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter with what was described as a “sickness.”
Corral, who saw his first action late in the first quarter, was 9 for 17 passing for 112 yards.
Plumlee was 5 for 12 passing for 43 yards and rushed for 38 yards on 13 carries. He began the night needing 74 yards to set a season rushing record for Ole Miss quarterbacks.