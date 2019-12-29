Jacolby Williams only played two seasons for the Baldwyn Bearcats, but the senior certainly left his mark on the football program.
Williams transferred from Tupelo to Baldwyn before his junior season, and he had a solid first season for the Bearcats. After spending a year learning the ins and outs of what coach Michael Gray wanted, Williams dominated in every aspect of the game his senior season.
Williams, a wide receiver and defensive back, finished this season with 57 catches for 1,215 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 27 tackles and 11 interceptions. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns and added three touchdowns on special teams.
His 11 interceptions led the state, while he was third across the state in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Williams is the Daily Journal’s 2019 All-Area Two-Way Player of the Year.
“This year was pretty good,” Williams said. “It was really different from last year. Mentally I wasn’t as into the game as I should’ve been. This year, I wanted to be more in attack mode at all times. The main thing for me was attacking the ball and being a dog out there.”
Gray preached for him to attack the ball more, especially on the defensive side.
He accomplished that by grabbing an interception in nine of the 11 games he played on defense. He didn’t play on defense during the last two games of the season due to a high ankle sprain.
Williams had an interception in nine of the first 10 games, with Belmont being the only team against which he didn’t grab an interception. He had two each against Biggersville and H.W. Byers.
“We asked ourselves all the time why teams continued to throw at him,” Gray said. “As the season continued, we would shake our heads because we didn’t know if people just wanted to test him, but it started from Game 1. We got to the point where we just wanted teams to keep throwing at him.”
On offense, Williams caught a touchdown pass in 11 of the the 13 games he played in, with the only two he didn’t catch a touchdown in being when he was injured.
He had seven 100-yard receiving games and had multiple receiving touchdowns in five games. He averaged a touchdown reception every 3.3 catches.
“You didn’t have to throw it deep every play for him,” Gray said. “He could run every route on the route tree, and once the ball got into his hands and the other team missed a tackle or two, he was gone. That’s what was special about him.”