Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree and Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry have been named to the National Associated of Basketball Coaches All-District first team.
Perry is the only SEC player to rank among the league’s top 10 in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounding (10.1 rpg), field goal percentage (50.0), and blocked shots (1.2 bpg).
Tyree averaged 19.7 points overall and 2.2 points in conference play.
He also finished in the SEC’s top 10 in free throw percentage and 3-pointers made.
He had 15 games with at least 20 points.
Perry and Tyree are joined on the first team by Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Arkansas’ Mason Jones and LSU’s Skylar Mays.