Breein Tyree has been on a roll without results … at least the results he wants.
Ole Miss and its senior guard are on the road tonight still looking for its first SEC win after an 80-76 home loss to LSU Saturday.
The Rebels are in Knoxville with an 8 p.m. tip against Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 SEC). The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4 SEC) has lost five straight but has had second-half leads in home games against Arkansas and LSU.
Tyree scored a career-high 36 points against the Tigers and is averaging 29.7 points in conference play.
“I’m going to keep trying till the wheels fall off,” Tyree said. “I had a losing season my sophomore year, and I never wanted to feel that feeling again. That kind of instilled a work ethic in me. I still have a chance to flip-flop it and keep going, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Tyree has moved from fifth to third among SEC scoring leaders at 18.9 points a game overall.
Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (59.6 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (38.2).
The Vols are coming off a 66-45 win over Vanderbilt. Their SEC losses came 78-64 at home against LSU on Jan. 4 and 80-63 at Georgia on Jan. 15.
If Tyree is locked in, the freshmen Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis hoped might be a little farther along are not making consistent contributions.
Davis has called for 6-foot-5 guard Austin Crowley, of West Point, to play with more physicality. Crowley showed that in the first half against LSU with a pump fake and hard drive to the basket, but late in the second half he showed mental makeup of a freshman when he inserted himself into a play Davis had specifically designed for his hottest shooter.
“We’re down 2, we call a play for Breein and Austin Crowley shoots the ball, just shoots the ball. The play was wide open,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t have shot it if it was the first shot I’d shot all night, but when the head coach has called a play … I’m not trying to blame it all on Austin either, he’s going to make some shots, but it wasn’t the right time.”