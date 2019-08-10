WEST POINT • Andrea Lee didn’t have a lot of time to think about her quarterfinal match on Friday morning against 2018 USA Curtis Cup teammate Lucy Li in the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly.
The last player to leave the course on Thursday – thanks to a 23-hole marathon Round of 16 encounter with co-medalist Alexa Pano – the 20-year-old Lee had just enough time to eat before conking out on her hotel bed.
“I was beat,” said the world’s No. 2 amateur. “It was kind of tough to wake up. But once you get out here and start warming up, I mean, you’re playing for the biggest amateur championship. So, the nerves kicked in and the tiredness kind of went away.”
No wake-up call was needed once she was on the course.
Six-consecutive one-putt greens that included birdies on Nos. 9, 10 and 11 helped the Stanford senior to a 6-and-5 victory.
Lee, competing in her seventh U.S. Women’s Amateur, faces Southern Cal junior Gabriela Ruffels in a semifinal match that begins today at 7:45 a.m.
Ruffels defeated Alabama senior Kenzie Wright 2 and 1.
Lee will be joined in action today by Stanford teammate Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland, who will face four-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist Megha Ganne, 15, of Holmdel, N.J., at 7:30 a.m.
Ganne and Valenzuela each advanced with 4 and 2 victories.
Sunday’s 36-hole championship match is set to start at 7:30 a.m., with the second half beginning at 12:30 p.m.