A 156-woman field of the world’s best amateur golfers will begin competition today as the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur opens at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.
Ole Miss junior Connor Beth Ball, whose family lives in Starkville, will be in the first threesome, teeing off at 8:15 a.m. today to begin two days of 18-hole stroke play.
Mississippi State freshman Ashley Gilliam will tee off at 3:15 p.m.
(Tee times were originally slated to begin at 7:15 a.m., but will be delayed an hour due to heavy rains on Sunday. The USGA made the announcement Sunday night.)
It’s the second U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance for Ball, who reached the Round of 64 in the 2017 event. She helped Ole Miss to its first SEC championship in April.
Stroke play results will set the 64-player bracket for six rounds of match play starting on Wednesday.
The 36-hole championship match will be held on Saturday.
Admission to the event is free. FS1 will provide television coverage later in the week.
Twenty eight of the golfers in the tournament field earned exemptions into on the strength of their previous performances, while the rest of the field was set through 24 sectional events that were conducted in July.
Last year’s champion, Kristen Gillman, is now playing on the LPGA Tour.
There’s a remarkable 50-year contrast in ages between this week’s youngest competitor, 11-year-old Gianna Clemente of Ohio and Sally Krueger, 61, of San Francisco.
There are golfers in the field representing 33 states and 17 nations.