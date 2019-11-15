OXFORD • LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he won’t discuss with his players the possibility of an upset loss at Ole Miss.
After a 46-41 win at Alabama catapulted the Tigers to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Orgeron will stay away from the idea that his players will take for granted the Rebels or the final three games of the regular season.
LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) has struggling Arkansas and Texas A&M after Saturday’s visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“Here’s what I’ve learned about this, games like this … not to speak that way. Speak in terms that we’re going to play to the LSU standard of performance, saying that without speaking the other way. So we’re going to stay positive,” Orgeron said. “I’m going to expect them to understand that we played our best for 30 minutes (at Alabama) but that we didn’t play for 60 minutes. We have to improve, and I’m going to take that approach.”
LSU never trailed at Alabama and led by 12 points with 1 minute, 37 seconds left after a 7-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
However, the Tigers would then give up an 85-yard touchdown pass and ultimately had to recover an on-side kick to be able to run out the clock.
Orgeron was 10-25 overall, 3-21 in SEC play as Ole Miss coach from 2005-2007.
He may not use the words “trap game” this week, but Ole Miss players understand the emotions involved in getting ready to play seven days after such a big win.
“There are definitely some challenges to that. When you beat a big opponent you definitely can let your head inflate a little bit,” senior tight end Jason Pellerin said.
Win or lose when ranked teams square off with national rankings and playoff goals on the line the games can be draining.
A year ago LSU had an emotional November loss against Alabama, 29-0. The Tigers won by a touchdown at Arkansas the next week then blew out Rice before losing at Texas A&M in seven overtimes.
They defeated Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl and have won 10-straight games as they head to Oxford.
Ole Miss defensive end Austrian Robinson recognized the Auburn game as an opportunity for Ole Miss to catch an opponent napping. The Rebels had a chance to win on the last play of the game – albeit a low-percentage chance from the Auburn 35-yard line – before losing 20-14.
“For them, it’s going to be hard, being the No. 1 team now, but for us, we look at it as a great opportunity,” Robinson said. “We look at it as like Auburn. I call them sleep games. Watching film and everything, I think we can pull one off.”