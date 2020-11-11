MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Friday, Nov. 13
Class 6A
First Round
North
Madison Central at Oxford
Hernando at South Panola
Horn Lake at Clinton
Warren Central at Tupelo
South
Biloxi at Oak Grove
Pearl at Harrison Central
Petal at D’Iberville
Ocean Springs at Northwest Rankin
Class 5A
First Round
North
Vicksburg at Grenada
West Point at Holmes County Central
Neshoba Central d. Lafayette (COVID)
Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
South
East Central at Laurel
West Jones at Picayune
Pascagoula d. Brookhaven (COVID)
Hattiesburg at South Jones
Class 4A
Second Round
North
West Lauderdale at Corinth
Itawamba AHS d. Clarksdale (COVID)
Pontotoc at Ripley
New Albany at Louisville
South
Newton County at North Pike
South Pike at Poplarville
Mendenhall d. McComb (COVID)
Sumrall d. Lawrence County (COVID)
Class 3A
Second Round
North
Choctaw County at Amory
Senatobia at Winona
North Panola at Nettleton
Booneville at Noxubee County
South
West Marion at Kemper County
Hazlehurst at Columbia
Raleigh at Forest
Morton at Magee
Class 2A
Second Round
North
East Union at J.Z. George
Eupora at Northside
Calhoun City at Mantachie
Walnut at East Webster
South
Taylorsville at Philadelphia
Union at Wesson
Bogue Chitto at Scott Central
Enterprise-Clarke at Newton
Class 1A
First Round
North
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Ashland at Tupelo Christian
Myrtle at Nanih Waiya
French Camp at Baldwyn
South
Resurrection Catholic at Simmons
Sebastopol d. Ethel (COVID)
Lumberton d. McAdams (COVID)
Stringer at Coffeeville