Quarterback Jake Weir will lead Tupelo into a first-round Class 6A playoff game against Warren Central on Friday.

MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, Nov. 13

Class 6A

First Round

North

Madison Central at Oxford

Hernando at South Panola

Horn Lake at Clinton

Warren Central at Tupelo

South

Biloxi at Oak Grove

Pearl at Harrison Central

Petal at D’Iberville

Ocean Springs at Northwest Rankin

Class 5A

First Round

North

Vicksburg at Grenada

West Point at Holmes County Central

Neshoba Central d. Lafayette (COVID)

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

South

East Central at Laurel

West Jones at Picayune

Pascagoula d. Brookhaven (COVID)

Hattiesburg at South Jones

Class 4A

Second Round

North

West Lauderdale at Corinth

Itawamba AHS d. Clarksdale (COVID)

Pontotoc at Ripley

New Albany at Louisville

South

Newton County at North Pike

South Pike at Poplarville

Mendenhall d. McComb (COVID)

Sumrall d. Lawrence County (COVID)

Class 3A

Second Round

North

Choctaw County at Amory

Senatobia at Winona

North Panola at Nettleton

Booneville at Noxubee County

South

West Marion at Kemper County

Hazlehurst at Columbia

Raleigh at Forest

Morton at Magee

Class 2A

Second Round

North

East Union at J.Z. George

Eupora at Northside

Calhoun City at Mantachie

Walnut at East Webster

South

Taylorsville at Philadelphia

Union at Wesson

Bogue Chitto at Scott Central

Enterprise-Clarke at Newton

Class 1A

First Round

North

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Ashland at Tupelo Christian

Myrtle at Nanih Waiya

French Camp at Baldwyn

South

Resurrection Catholic at Simmons

Sebastopol d. Ethel (COVID)

Lumberton d. McAdams (COVID)

Stringer at Coffeeville

