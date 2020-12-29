HATTIESBURG • Southern Miss senior LaDavius Draine (Calhoun City) reached the 1,000-point career milestone on Monday afternoon, scoring a season-high 21 points in a 74-54 win against Loyola New Orleans.
“It’s a huge accomplishment. Southern Miss means a lot to me,” said Draine, a 6-foot-4 guard. “I was feeling confident today in my shot after I hit the first one. It all fit into the offensive and defensive flow of the game.”
He finished 8 of 13 from the field in 22 minutes, including 5 of 8 on his 3-point attempts as the Golden Eagles (4-3) won their third game in a row.
It was the 11th 20-point game of Draine’s career.
“LaDavius came here when it wasn’t cool to come here,” said head coach Jay Ladner, who was hired prior to Draine’s junior year. “He stayed the course. Not many kids would do that, and that’s a credit to him, his family, his high school coach and our fans that he did. He doesn’t say more than 3 or 4 words, but he’s always smiling and goes about his business.”
It also marked a win for Ladner over his son, Luke, a sophomore reserve guard for Loyola who hit a 3-pointer in front of the Southern Miss bench.
“It’s a very odd experience,” the coach said. “I don’t relish coaching against my son or my friends.”
Southern Miss opens Conference USA play this weekend with back-to-back home games against UTEP on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.).