WEST POINT • Albane Valenzuela and Gabriela Ruffels, two international players who are standouts at American universities, will square off in today’s 36-hole final of the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club.
On Saturday, both delivered dramatic semifinal victories.
Switzerland’s Valenzuela, 21, a senior at Stanford, needed 19 holes to edge feisty New Jersey high school sophomore Megha Ganne, 15, in Saturday’s first semifinal.
Australian Ruffels, 19, a rising junior at Southern Cal, was also taken the distance against Valenzuela’s Stanford teammate and world No. 2 Andrea Lee before posting a 2-up victory.
It sets up just the third championship match between a pair of international players in the event, and the first since 2016 when Korea’s Eun Jeong Seong defeated Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta, of Italy. The only other final between two international players took place in 1910.
Valenzuela, the 2017 Women’s Amateur runner-up, and Ruffels, the winner of last month’s North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst, are each seeking to win their country’s first Women’s Amateur title. Libby Goggin (1981) and Anne-Marie Knight (1995) are the only Australians to previously advance to the title match.
Lee was making her seventh and likely last U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance – she plans to turn pro after her final season at Stanford.
Finding herself
Valenzuela, a veteran of 11 major championships – she shared low-amateur honors in the Evian Championship two weeks ago and played in the 2016 Summer Olympics (T-21) – said she composed herself walking to the 10th tee, the first extra hole.
“I told myself, do not regret this,” said Valenzuela. “Do not let it slip off your hands. You have control over it.”
Valenzuela drained a 10-foot birdie putt and then watched Ganne miss left from 8 feet to secure the victory.
Ruffels, competing in her first U.S. Women’s Amateur, finally played the 18th hole for the first time since earning the sixth seed from the second and final stroke-play round on Tuesday.
“I’ve never played a 36-hole final but this is where you want to be,” said Ruffels.
The match tees off at 7:30 a.m. and continues with the second 18 at 12:30 p.m. FS1 will deliver coverage starting at 1 pm.