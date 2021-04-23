Mississippi State has faced an abundance of talented pitchers this year, but none quite as talented as the Vanderbilt duo waiting for the Bulldogs this weekend in Nashville.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 4 by D1Daseball this week, makes the trek to Hawkins Field to face No. 2 Vanderbilt for a three-game SEC series.
It begins at 7 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network, then will continue at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Commodores (29-6, 11-4 SEC) are tied for first place in the SEC and feature two of the best pitchers in the country in Friday starter Kumar Rocker and Saturday starter Jack Leiter.
Rocker is 8-1 this season with a 1.64 ERA and Leiter is 7-0 with a 0.98 ERA. They are both projected to be two of the top three draft picks in the upcoming MLB Draft.
“They’re pretty good,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said with a chuckle. “You have two frontline pitchers, probably two of the better tandem of starting pitchers in college baseball history in Kumar and Leiter and a really good bullpen behind them.”
Vanderbilt has only lost two games this season when Rocker or Leiter started, against Georgia where Rocker was hit for six earned runs and Tennessee last weekend where the Volunteers hit Leiter for three earned runs.
The two have only given up a combined seven earned runs in the other 16 combined starts.
Leiter has allowed only a .094 batting average and threw 16 straight no-hit innings in SEC play earlier this season. Rocker allows only a .151 average to opposing hitters.
Mississippi State (28-8, 10-5 SEC), however, has faced its fair share of great pitching this year.
The Bulldogs started the year against Texas pitcher Ty Madden, and most recently faced both Ole Miss’ Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy.
Those are just three of the six starting pitchers that have garnered some All-American honors that Mississippi State has faced this year. The Bulldogs have also faced LSU’s Jaden Hill, Auburn’s Cody Greenhill and Tulane’s Braden Olthoff.
Mississippi State is 4-2 in those games this year with the only losses coming to Nikhazy and Olthoff.
“We’ve talked about it a little bit,” Lemonis said of opposing pitchers. “We beat Madden on opening day, then we just had to face so many good arms like Jaden Hill who is supposed to be a first rounder and now Hoglund and Nikhazy.
“That’s just part of being in the SEC. Rocker and Leiter are obviously really good and pitching really well. Our guys have to be ready to hit the fastball.”