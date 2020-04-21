Chris Vandiver is getting a second chance.
Vandiver received school board approval Tuesday to be the next boys basketball coach at South Pontotoc, his alma mater. He was head coach there from 2005-10, compiling a record of 79-68.
“I left 10 years ago and never really was at peace with that decision,” said Vandiver, who as an assistant there for one year before being named head coach. “At the time I thought it was a principle-based decision, but in retrospect it was probably a little more immaturity on my part than anything. Ever since I left, there’s always been a part of me that knows I made a mistake and wished I never would’ve left.”
After leaving South, Vandiver was head coach at Saltillo for one season, going 1-24. He returned to South Pontotoc in a non-coaching role for a year.
Vandiver then became head coach at Pontotoc, going 118-67 over six seasons.
After resigning there, Vandiver spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Tupelo. When Shane Murphree resigned from South Pontotoc earlier this spring, the 40-year-old Vandiver jumped at the chance to return home.
“It was the only job I applied for, the only job I even considered,” he said.
Murphree led South Pontotoc for six years. The Cougars had back-to-back winning campaigns before slipping to a 6-19 record last season.
Vandiver, has a rebuilding project on his hands, but said he likes the potential at South Pontotoc.
“We’ll be pretty young, but we have some young talent,” he said. “It’s going to be what it always is. The kids are going to play hard, do what you ask. They’re going to work. It’s going to be a matter of putting them in the right places.”