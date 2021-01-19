PONTOTOC • Sky Vaughn’s remarkable consistency was on display again on Tuesday night.
The senior led the way as Pontotoc, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, stayed atop the Division 2-4A standings with a 53-39 win over No. 6 South Pontotoc.
Known more for her defensive prowess in the past, Vaughn has become a big offensive weapon this season. She had 17 points against the Lady Cougars, 12 of them in the second half.
“Sky has not had a bad game this year,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “Doesn’t matter who we play – the worst team, the best team – Sky has shown up.”
With the graduation of DeeDee Shephard off of last year’s team, Pontotoc (18-4, 7-0) was faced with a big scoring void in its backcourt.
“Coming in I told Sky, ‘You’re our lead wing scorer now. You can embrace it and have a great year, or not and be our defensive player and rebounder,’” Heard said.
Last season Vaughn averaged 10 points per game. This season she’s at 16.4, and she had 26 against Shannon two weeks ago.
“I stepped up as a leader, realized I’m a senior this year,” Vaughn said. “It’s kind of a weird year. You never know if it may be your last game, so I’m just giving it all I’ve got every game.”
Vaughn has not slacked on the defensive end. She had four steals on Tuesday and, along with Allie Beckley, made life difficult for South Ponotoc’s guards.
The Lady Cougars shot 15 of 46 (32.6%) from the field, including 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range. Rebekah Pilcher had a team-high 13 points, while Sydney Brazil scored 11.
“Sky and Allie both really wanted their matchups,” Heard said. “Neither one of them have ever seen a matchup they didn’t want.”
South Pontotoc (17-2, 4-2) also had trouble in the paint. Pontotoc out-rebounded the Lady Cougars 28-17 – with Angela Middleton grabbing eight boards – and forward Samya Brooks scored 16 points.
(B) Pontotoc 79, South Pontotoc 57: Joe Haze Austin scored 19 points and Gavin Brinker added 17 for the No. 1 Warriors (18-3, 7-0).
South Pontotoc (7-10, 1-5) was led by Pacey Mathews, who scored 16.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc led 25-18 at halftime and steadily opened up the lead to 40-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Point Maker: Vaughn shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 of 9 at the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “They’ve just got so many options offensively. Sky and Samya, they’re a handful in themselves, and the other ones can score.” – South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell