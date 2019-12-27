Cuts taken from deer shoulders and necks are often ground into burger, but for those looking for another method of presentation, roasts done carefully and kept moist throughout the cooking process can surprise even the most jaded of wild game palates.
Scott Leysath, host of The Sporting Chef on YouTube and Outdoor Channel, specializes in creating five-star presentations of wild game and encouraging hunters to make the final step of the field-to-table process the most satisfying.
Backstraps and inner loins taken from deer can be prepared almost any way one might choose, but getting the best from the other cuts, specifically front shoulder and neck roasts, can take a little more thought. At a recent presentation before a gathering of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, Leysath shared the key ingredients for his favorite solution, one that offers fall-off-the-bone tender results.
“This is not an exact method, and do keep in mind, if the meat doesn’t fall off the bone, keep cooking and make sure you’re keeping it moist during the last phase of the process,” Leysath said. “You can do this in the oven, on a smoker or even on the grill.”
Those attempting the latter two methods should remember to consider the temperatures on the outside of their cooking equipment as well as the inside. Grills and smokers are affected by colder weather, making it more difficult to maintain a consistent level of heat inside.
Leysath said neck and shoulder roasts may be prepared without being deboned, a step that will certainly reduce the hassle and should add to flavor as well.
“Rub the meat generously with olive oil, salt and pepper, or with your favorite barbecue rub,” he continued. “If possible, at this point, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight. If you don’t have time for that, though, it’s not an indispensable step.”
In the oven
“Place the meat in a lightly- greased baking pan with celery, carrots and onions, and put it uncovered into an oven preheated to 350 or 375 degrees,” he said. “Turn the meat occasionally until it’s evenly browned, then add some liquid to the pan. You can use beer, wine, chicken broth or beef broth. The idea is to keep about an inch of liquid surrounding the meat.
“Cover the pan tightly with a lid or foil and lower the oven’s temperature by 25 degrees. After a couple hours, check the pan and add more liquid if necessary, keeping the level between a half inch and an inch. Check it again in two more hours, then check every hour until the meat starts to pull easily off the bone. It’s not done until it falls off the bone easily.”
In the smoker
“Place the meat uncovered in a 200 degree smoker for six to eight hours,” he said, “then cover the meat in your favorite barbecue sauce, wrap it in two layers of heavy duty foil and place it back in the smoker for another four hours, or until the meat falls off the bone.”
On the grill
“Place the meat in a medium hot grill, one right around 300 degrees, and put it as far away from the heat source as you can,” he said. “Grill the meat until its internal temperature reaches 155 to 160 degrees, then cover it with barbecue sauce, wrap it in heavy duty foil, reduce the grill’s heat and cook for another two to three hours, or until the meat falls easily off the bone.”
Because of the length of time required for the process, Leysath makes these cookings a mass production event.
“I generally do several shoulders at the same time, pull all the meat off the bones, then vacuum seal the meat in batches to be used as needed,” he said.