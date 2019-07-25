MOOREVILLE • Kha’sen Mitchell has a chance to cap off his Mooreville football career by making school history.
Mitchell could be the first football player from Mooreville to sign a Division I scholarship as a skill player and the third Mooreville football player overall. Mitchell has attracted interest from multiple junior colleges, but his two biggest offers are from Louisiana Tech and Tulane.
Michael Gibson, a punter, and John Keith, an offensive lineman, each signed Division I scholarships out of Mooreville in the past.
Mooreville ‘icon’
“It’s hard to put into words what Kha’sen means to this program,” head coach Jimmy Young said. “I hate to say icon, but he really is one here. All the kids in the community look up to him, and even some of the freshmen are a little timid of him before they get to know him.”
The recognition is well deserved for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior.
As a safety last year, Mitchell recorded 76 tackles, defended two passes, forced a fumble and blocked a field goal.
On offense, he rushed for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
In the weight room, Mitchell bench presses 300 pounds, squats 515, dead lifts 525 and runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.
And he averaged nearly 20 points during his junior basketball season.
“The sky is the limit in terms of what he can do,” Young said. “He has freakish athleticism, and when you put that all together, someone is going to get a steal. He could be my best player at any position on the field we wanted to put him at. He’s just that type of kid.”
He will likely be a defensive back at the next level, but Mitchell has played a number of positions for Mooreville in his career. In ninth grade, he started as an outside linebacker for the Troopers.
His sophomore season, he moved to offense and racked up 889 total offensive yards with four touchdowns, then moved to defensive back at the end of the season. As a junior last year, he lined up at safety, running back, wide receiver and quarterback.
This year, Young says the “hidden gem” will do much of the same for the Troopers. Mitchell enjoys doing it all for the team.
“It’s been a long transformation since my freshman year,” Mitchell said. “I love scoring and offense, but I feel like I’m definitely better as a defensive back. My tackling is what is going to get me where I’m going. I don’t miss too many tackles, and I try to hit as hard as I can.”