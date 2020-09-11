SPRINGVILLE • North Pontotoc’s air attack was the difference Friday night, as the Vikings defeated rival South Pontotoc 34-0 to ensure the Horton Trophy remained in Ecru.
The Vikings (2-0) put up 21 points on long touchdown passes in a decisive second quarter.
“We weren’t expecting press man coverage,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “It took us a little time to get adjusted to that, but once we did I thought we executed well.”
North’s Tyler Hill broke free for a 37-yard TD with 3:08 remaining in the opening quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. After forcing a big turnover, quarterback Reece Kentner connected with Kaden Wilson for a 81-yard touchdown at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter.
South (1-1) quickly went three-and-out, and the big plays continued for the Vikings.
Tyler Hill hauled in a 59-yard score, breaking several tackles on his way to the end zone. North’s defense gave the Vikings the ball back with just over a minute to play in the half. Wilson then struck again, hauling in a pass from Kentner and racing 76 yards to paydirt.
North ran the ball almost exclusively in the second half, adding its final touchdown on a 12-yard run by tailback Raquan Booth early in the third.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down a score, the Cougars’ run game keyed a 68-yard drive that took them to the North Pontotoc 1-yard line early in the second. They looked poised to tie things up or take the lead, but the Vikings’ Wesley Simmons jumped on a fumbled exchange. Four plays later Wilson made the first of his two long touchdown catches, and South could not recover the momentum.
Point Man: Kentner completed 6 of 7 passes for 255 yards and 3 TDs.
Talking Point: “I think if they punch it in right there, then it is probably a different ballgame.” – North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell
Notes
• South Pontotoc’s Kendall Morphis recorded an interception on North Pontotoc’s opening drive.
• This was the second- straight shutout win in the series for the Vikings, who have now won three-straight overall.