Cameron Dantzler became the second Mississippi State player selected in the NFL Draft on Friday evening.
The Minnesota Vikings selected the 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback in the third round with the 89th overall pick.
Dantzler started 22 of 35 career games with the Bulldogs. He totaled 108 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, 25 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.
The Hammond, Louisiana native started nine games as a junior this past fall. He notched 40 stops, two tackles for loss, a half-sack, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Dantzler is the first Bulldog drafted by the Vikings since Mardye McDole in 1981.