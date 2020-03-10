BOONEVILLE – The North Pontotoc baseball team gritted out a tough win to start spring break on Tuesday.
North Pontotoc beat Lafayette, 8-6, in the first game of Tuesday’s Booneville Spring Break Tournament held at NEMCC.
The Vikings (5-1) gave up a four-run lead in the top of the sixth inning but reclaimed the lead with two runs on three hits in the bottom half.
“We’ve been in a lot of those types of games, and on both of sides of it,” North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony said. “We’ve had a few of them go our way and a couple of didn’t. I think just the experience of being there and keeping the guy playing hard helped us out.”
The Vikings struck in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Kaden Wilson reached via hit-by-pitch, then scored on a Ty Roberson RBI triple. Roberson then scored on a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.
Wilson then added a two-run single after three Lafayette errors to put the Vikings up 5-0 in the second.
Lafayette (7-2) scored two runs in the top of the fourth, then tied the game in the sixth. Cayson Capwell entered in relief of James Clay McGregor and struck out the first two batters, then gave up a triple, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases.
Austin Wilson tied the game at 6-6 on a bases-clearing double.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Miles and Wilson both reached base. Bo Howell delivered an RBI single behind them, and Wes Steele added an RBI single to put the Vikings up 8-6.
Wilson finished 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
“We showed a lot of fight and guts out there,” Wilson said. “We don’t ever quit.”
Capwell returned in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases again, but he got out of it with a strikeout and flyout.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Vikings scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Big Stat: McGregor pitched five innings and gave up four hits and one earned run.
Coach Speak: “We have a lot of guys that need some experience on the mound. We are trying to get some of those young guys like Cayson in the heat of the battle. Just put them out there and see what happens.” – Anthony