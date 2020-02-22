HOUSTON – Xavier Virges broke out of his slump Saturday night.
After three consecutive games of scoring in single-digits, Virges dropped a team-high 19 points as Houston beat Amory, 65-59, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Houston (21-10) advances to face North Panola in the 3A quarterfinals at Itawamba Community College next Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Virges had two points at halftime, but scored 13 points in the third quarter with three 3-pointers to help Houston push its lead to 10, then had an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter to help keep the Hilltoppers in the lead.
“He was huge tonight,” Houston coach Chris Pettit said. “The first thing we said in the locker room was ‘Welcome back Grandaddy.’ He put us on his shoulders there in the third quarter. He’s hasn’t hit his stride lately but you saw him come out of it in the second half.”
Houston took a lead early in the second quarter, but Amory (19-12) tied it up before the half, 28-28, on a deep Jamerison Martin 3-pointer right before the buzzer. Martin had 13 points in the first half.
To open up the second half, Virges hit two 3-pointers and a free throw to help push the lead to 39-30, then added another one after a short Amory run to push the lead back out to 42-35.
“When my first shot went in, I knew if I kept shooting they’d continue to go in,” Virges said. “I’m glad I got out of my slump.”
Houston led 50-40 after the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers pushed their lead to 57-43 in the fourth quarter, but Isaiah Thompson and Martin helped cut it back to single digits.
Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under a minute left to make the score 61-56, but Houston made its free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Houston opened the third quarter on a 18-7 run to jump ahead 46-35.
Point Maker: Martin finished with a game-high 29 points.
Talking Point: “We were talking about Sweet Sixteen, this was just like March Madness. Survive and advance, that’s what we tried to do at the end.” Pettit said.