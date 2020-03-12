Coronavirus concerns are having an impact beyond high-profile professional and college sports.
Community college athletics in Mississippi will be suspended until at least March 30, school presidents decided in a conference call on Thursday.
A press release by Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College confirmed the news, which will affect Itawamba CC, Northeast Mississippi, Northwest Mississippi and all of the state’s other junior college teams.
The nation's sanctioning body for junior colleges, the NJCAA, announced Thursday it was postponing all basketball national championship tournaments that have not yet begun. That includes the Division I tournaments, set to tip off next week, that included the top-seeded Pearl River men and the Jones College women.
Also, the Southern States Athletic Conference – which includes NAIA members Blue Mountain College and William Carey University in Mississippi – announced Thursday that it is suspending regular-season competition for all team sports until March 25.
Earlier in the day, the Kansas City-based NAIA – which represents about 250 college programs – announced it was canceling all winter sports championship events.