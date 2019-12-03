Ole Miss is looking for a new women's volleyball coach.
The school announced Tuesday afternoon that it had "mutually agreed to part ways” with Steven McRoberts after six seasons leading the Rebels.
The Rebels had a fast start this season before closing on a 12-match losing streak. The team finished 14-15 overall and 6-12 in SEC play.
McRoberts was 111-82 overall during his time in Oxford.
“Coach McRoberts represented Ole Miss with class and integrity over the past six years,” athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. “He made tremendous contributions to our program and to the lives of our student-athletes, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”
The lone postseason appearance on McRoberts’ watch came in 2017, when Ole Miss captured the NIVC Championship to cap a 22-14 campaign – the team’s fourth-consecutive winning season.
In 23 seasons as a head coach, with previous stops at Lubbock Christian, Central Arkansas and Tulsa, McRoberts has compiled 585 victories.