BOONEVILLE — Madi-Kate Vuncannon of Walnut has never missed a Class 1A/2A NEMBCA All-Star Girls Basketball Game.
Whether it was working the scorer’s table or shooting around before and after the game as her parents helped with the event, the 2023 Class 2A Miss Basketball has been at every installment since it started in 2006.
So when Vuncannon finally got the chance to play, she made the most of it and led the Dark team to a 66-61 win over the White team on Saturday at Booneville High School.
“It’s really good to be able to play, because I’ve been working it for 17 years,” she said. “To finally get to play and get to compete with all these kids is amazing.”
Vuncannon led the Dark team with 19 points, going 5 for 11 from the field and 3 for 5 on three-pointers.
The Dark team held a comfortable lead for most of the game, but the White team closed in to make it a five-point game with 17 seconds left. The Dark team was able to hold on and seal the win.
The Dark team forced 12 turnovers, something coach Brad Vuncannon, Madi-Kate’s father, felt helped them out.
“There were good ball handlers,” he said of the White team. “But we knew we could probably turn them over, so that’s what we went for.”
Vuncannon was named the game’s most valuable player and received the game ball.
Her basketball career doesn’t end at the all-star game. She’s committed to play at Delta State University.
MICHAEL JAMES of H.W. Byers had 18 points and led the Dark team to an 85-70 win over the White team in the boys game.
After some back and forth, the game was tied 32-32 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second quarter. However, the Dark team went on a 9-0 run to end the period and take a 41-32 lead into halftime.
Two layups by Nyshaun Hutcheson of Wheeler cut into the Dark team’s lead, but a three-pointer by Logan King of Hickory Flat got the Dark team going again, as it built a lead they would never relinquish.
James, who will play at Meridian Community College, was happy to play one more game in an H.W. Byers uniform.
“It just comes naturally. It just came to me,” James said of his performance. “So I just went with the flow of the game.”
Much like Vuncannon on the girls side, James was able to work under his head coach one last time in Fred Stafford, who felt that spread-out scoring paid off.
“We had a bunch of guys that could score and they knew how to play basketball and that helped a lot,” he said.
The Dark team had eight players score at least five points and three score at least 12.
3A/4A/5A/6A GAMES
On Friday, Classes, 3A-6A had their boys and girls games at Booneville High School.
The White team beat the Dark team 52-57 in the girls game. Mariah Reed-Jones led the White team with 14 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.
On the boys side, the Dark team narrowly beat the White team 75-73. Dathan Timms led the Dark team with 17 points. Connor Rogers led the White team and all players with 21 points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.