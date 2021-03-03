JACKSON – It wasn’t Belmont’s cleanest performance, but it sure was dominant.
Macie Walker scored 31 points, and the Lady Cardinals rolled past Kemper County, 61-29, in the Class 3A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday morning.
They’ll play Kossuth in the state championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Belmont (30-3), ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, missed a lot of layups and committed 20 turnovers. But Walker helped make up for that, as did a strong team defensive effort.
“When your shots are not falling in this environment, this new backdrop and the depth perception and everything, what you’ve got to do is play really good defense. And I thought our defense kept us in the game even when we turned the ball over or missed those easy chip shots,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said.
Kemper County (12-7) shot just 10 of 52 (19.2%) from the floor, including 2 of 17 from 3-point range. The Lady Wildcats often seemed lost on offense.
“We mixed up some defensive schemes and threw different things at them,” Higginbottom said. “They didn’t really know what we were in, and I think that helped us keep them off-balance offensively.”
Belmont led 29-14 at halftime despite its shooting struggles. Walker had 16 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3-pointers for a 26-12 lead late in the second quarter.
For all the trouble they had on point-blank shots, the Lady Cardinals still finished the game 21 of 43 (48.8%) from the floor. They also made 7 of 10 from behind the arc.
“Once we started hitting shots in the zone and they had to go man, I knew it was over,” Walker said. “They couldn’t keep up with us.”
Mary-Grace Storment had eight points and five rebounds for Belmont, while Kassi Grimes had six points and 11 boards.
Sha’daria Darden led Kemper County with 10 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Belmont closed the second quarter on an 11-1 run and then held Kemper County scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter.
Point Maker: Walker made 10 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, plus she made 8 of 9 free throws.
Talking Point: “She’s just a matchup disaster for any team no matter how you try to defend her.” – Higginbottom, on Walker