BOONEVILLE – Even if a team contains Macie Walker, it still has to contend with Mary-Grace Storment. Kossuth had little luck with either one Friday night.
Walker scored 22 points and Storment added 19 as Belmont, ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, beat No. 4 Kossuth 58-53 in the Division 1-3A tournament title game.
These very familiar foes split their meetings during the regular season, with each game decided by three points. Kossuth (16-5) earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker.
“We’ve been back and forth the whole time I’ve been in high school, and every year it’s whoever wants it more,” Walker said. “Me, Abby (Kuykendall) and Kassi (Grimes) have been playing against them for four years, and this is our senior year, and I think we just wanted it more tonight.”
Belmont (26-3) trailed only once – in the first quarter – and was in control most of the game. But the Lady Aggies erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tying it at 50-50 on Zoe Essary’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left.
That’s when Walker took over. The senior put Belmont back ahead with a three-point play moments later, and she added four free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
Walker was held to 12 points last time these teams met, when Kossuth won 58-55. Storment’s scoring presence helped take the pressure off her on Friday.
“A lot of attention so much goes on Macie, and Macie can get her the ball,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “Mary-Grace has had that desire, and she says, whatever I need to do for us to win a gold ball, she’s going to do it.”
Storment, a sophomore, scored nine of her points in the first half, as Belmont took a 24-15 lead into the break.
The Lady Cardinals locked down on Kossuth’s top two scoring threats, Essary and Katelyn Bumpas. Both were held scoreless in the first half.
“You go into a game with a great defensive plan, but you expect your team to execute it, and I thought we did a great executing our game plan to defend them,” Higginbottom said.
Katie Meeks led Kossuth with 16 points, while Essary finished with 13.
(B) Booneville 47, Nettleton 38: Trey McKinney scored 21 points, and the No. 5 Blue Devils (19-4) held off Nettleton.
The Tigers (18-6) got 10 points each from Keandre Johnson and Anterion Vinson.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Kossuth tied the game at 50-50, Walker scored seven-straight points for Belmont.
Point Maker: Walker shot 6 of 14 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. She also had nine rebounds.
Talking Point: “We did not play in sync in the first half. … We’ve got to put four quarters together to win anything. Tonight we only put two.” – Kossuth coach Angie Malone.