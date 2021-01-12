WALNUT • Starting the season 1-5 wasn’t exactly what Jackie Vuncannon was hoping for a year removed from reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals and returning all but one starter.
But an offseason hip surgery for sophomore Madi Kate Vuncannon – the coach’s daughter –aided in the Lady Wildcats’ slow start, as she missed the first six games of the season. Now with their sharpshooter back on the floor, Walnut (10-7) has won nine of their last 11 games, including the last six contests.
“We have been playing much better as of late,” Vuncannon said. “The girls are starting to settle into their roles, thriving in those opportunities, and it’s showing on the scoreboard.”
A part of their recent run was last week’s Tippah County Tournament, where Walnut won three road games in three days, including wins over two defending state champions– Pine Grove on Thursday and Ripley in Saturday’s final.
It was the first county title for the Lady Wildcats since 1997, when Vuncannon was a senior guard who led her team to the Class 1A state championship game.
“It was very special,” said Vuncannon. “It’s been a long time since this program has experienced that. It was certainly one of the goals the girls set for themselves at the beginning of the season. We definitely took the most difficult path to win the championship, but fortunately these girls were tough enough to get it done.”
In Saturday’s final against Ripley, senior Claire Leak willed her team to victory, scoring a game-high 20 points, including the game-winning free throw with 3 seconds left for the 33-32 win.
Leak is the Lady Wildcats’ leader at 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Trailing just behind her is Vuncannon at 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game.
“You know what you’re going to get with those two. They both always play hard and give 100% on the floor,” Vuncannon said. “Claire wants to have a great senior season, so she is working hard to accomplish that. Madi Kate set some goals during her surgery and recovery time, and so she worked hard to get back on the court at 100%, and she’s not quite there yet but she’s getting there.”
Walnut takes its momentum into Division 1-2A play, which begins tonight on the road at Potts Camp and continues when it hosts Mantachie on Friday.
“We are just looking to build off the confidence that these close, tough wins gave us,” said Vuncannon. “Hopefully we are starting to hit our stride.”