WALNUT • Walnut has dominated the Joe Bowl series over the last 20 years, but never like they did in the 2020 version of the matchup.
The Wildcats (3-0) put up 70 points in the first half Thursday night to pull away with a 70-0 win over rival Falkner.
“We haven’t played a complete game yet and I was on them all week about getting out to a good start, not having personal penalties, giving up big plays on special teams and obviously this is a rivalry game so we were keyed up a little bit more than we normally are. And I thought we executed pretty good,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks.
Walnut running back T.J. Colom continued on a strong start to his senior season. The lightning-quick athlete had five rushes, 161 yards and four touchdowns.
“He put on a show,” Meeks said. “I hope everyone thinks it was worth the five bucks because I didn’t know his stats until after the game but five touches and having four touchdowns is pretty amazing to me.”
Walnut’s offensive explosion wasn’t just on the shoulders of Colom. Senior T.J. Luellen added to the fireworks with a 3-yard rushing score, a 16-yard receiving touchdown and a 55-yard punt return for his final score of the night with 9:06 left in the first half.
“He really stepped up and played a great game,” Meeks said of Lewellen. “He just took control of the game.”
Extra points
Turning Point: After a three-and-out forced by the Walnut defense, T.J. Colom rushed in for a 29-yard touchdown run on his team's first play on offense.
Point Man: Colom had just five carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns in one half of work.
Talking Point: “I have respect for Falkner. They are building a strong foundation over there with all their young guys.” - Meeks.
Notes
• Walnut quarterback Cade Hunt was 4 of 5 for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
• Falkner committed four turnovers and had 11 yards of total offense.
• Next week, Falkner travels to Ashland; Walnut goes to South Pontotoc.