Walnut took control in the third quarter and went on to defeat Potts Camp 39-27 in area high school football action Friday.
Host Potts Camp (5-4, 2-1), trying to remain unbeaten in Division 1-2A, was just a touchdown back in the early minutes of the third quarter.
The Wildcats, though, scored on a 24-yard run by T.J. Colom and a 1-yard run by quarterback Cade Hunt to put it away.
“We played pretty good,” said Walnut coach John Meeks. “We had a couple of turnovers and a breakdown in coverage. Otherwise I was really proud of how we played.”
Meeks said the Wildcats’ video preparation during the week helped them get off to a fast start.
“We were really locked in on the quarterback runs and trying to make them pass.”
Hunt had three rushing touchdowns on the night. He scored the game’s first points on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
He also threw a 9-yarder to Rogers for his 18th TD pass of the season.
Also FridayItawamba AHS 49, Mooreville 28: Ike Chandler rushed for four touchdowns – giving him 20 for the season – and caught a 65-yard TD from Daeveon Sistrunk.
The Indians remain unbeaten at 9-0 overall, 3-0 in Division 2-4A.
Biggersville 59, Coldwater 0: Goldman Butler ran for 109 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 15 and 29 yards in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Quinton Knight threw touchdown passes of 22 and 24 yards to Tae Davis and scored on a 1-yard run himself for the Lions (6-1, 4-0).
Baldwyn 54, Ashland 6: The Bearcats’ 28-point first quarter included two non-offensive touchdowns as Hunter Franks scored on a 52-yard interception return, and Jacolby Williams scored on a 42-yard punt return.
Maddux Richey was 8 for 10 for 134 yards with TD passes of 51 and 8 yards to Williams.
Lafayette 49, Saltillo 0: Commodores quarterback Randy Anderson followed his 236-yard rushing game against Center Hill with another strong performance.
He scored on a 17-yard keeper and threw touchdown passes of 50 and 15 yards as Lafayette (6-2, 3-1) made Saltillo pay for mistakes in a 35-0 second quarter.
Anderson finished 4 for 6 for 105 yards and three touchdowns passing. He rushed 10 times for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Smithville 32, Okolona 6: Octavion Miller threw four TDs, three of them to Landon McMellon.
Their 42-yard connection was part of a 12-6 second-quarter for the Seminoles (6-2, 3-2), who scored the game’s first 18 points.
Miller also threw a 42-yard touchdown to Dyllan Moffett in the second quarter.
Kelsey Loving scored Okolona’s only points on a 2-yard run.
Shannon 60, South Pontotoc 7: Keytravious Shannon and Jaylon Doss did the damage in the second quarter as the Red Raiders (4-5, 2-1) pulled away.
Shannon passed 43 yards to Doss and 31 yards to Omarion Guyton for touchdowns, and Doss also scored on a 95-yard run.