OXFORD – Louisiana-Monroe found the win that escaped it Saturday with an upset of No. 4 Ole Miss Sunday.
The Warhawks, of the Sun Belt Conference, took control with a five-run fourth inning en route to an 8-3 win before 6,266 at Swayze Field.
The loss ended an eight-game win streak for Ole Miss (13-3). The Rebels will travel through Monroe Tuesday for the first of two games at Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
Tech dealt No. 1 Arkansas its first loss of the season 2-0 on Sunday.
The Rebels clinched the series Saturday with Kevin Graham’s two-run home run in a 6-5 walk-off win.
ULM relievers Bryson Wrobel, Landon Longsworth, Carson Orton and Trey Lindsey combined to limit Ole Miss to one run over seven innings. Lindsey relieved Orton and needed three pitches to get Justin Bench to end the game on a double play ball.
Tim Elko put the Rebels on the board with a two-run home run in the first.
The game unraveled for Ole Miss in the fourth when the Warhawks, trailing 2-0, sent 11 batters to the plate and put up five runs on three hits.
Diamond gave up a leadoff double to Mason Holt. That helped ULM get to what it does best – small ball.
Ryan Humeniuk struck out, but Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst didn’t field the ball cleanly. Dunhurst threw to third for Holt’s attempted steal. Holt was safe, and Humeniuk reached first base.
Holt scored on a sacrifice bunt that was fielded cleanly by Diamond, but his soft toss to Dunhurst was high and allowed Holt to beat the tag.
The Warhawks bunted again. Diamond went for the lead runner at third and would have gotten the out had the throw not pulled Tim Elko off the bag.
ULM went on to score on a sac fly and an RBI single before Jackson Kimbrell replaced Diamond.