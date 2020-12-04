JACKSON • When the chance for redemption presented itself, Oak Grove didn’t hesitate.
After scoring on a 10-yard run with 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Kabe Barnett threw a strike to Trayvon Moore on the two-point conversion, giving the Warriors a 29-28 win over Oxford in the Class 6A state title game on Friday night.
Oak Grove (13-0) avenged a loss to Oxford (12-1) in last year’s championship game. The Warriors also lost in 2018 to Horn Lake.
“I’m feeling all types of emotions,” Barnett said. “I can’t tell you what.”
The junior quarterback was clutch on the final drive, leading the Warriors 80 yards in 12 plays. He capped it with a 10-yard run on fourth down.
There was no thought of kicking the extra point.
“When we got the ball, the first thing I told our offensive coaches is, ‘If we score, we’re going for the win,’” coach Drew Causey said.
Barnett’s heroics answered an Oxford touchdown with 3:52 to go. Michael Harvey hit Alec Vaughn for a 13-yard score and a 28-21 lead.
That TD came after Oak Grove’s Jaylen Aborom picked off Harvey and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
The Chargers appeared to have taken control in the third quarter, recovering two fumbles by Barnett. The second one led to an 11-yard TD pass from Harvey to DK Johnson to make it 21-14 with 3:02 left in the third.
But Oak Grove’s defense rose up early in the fourth, stopping Oxford on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone.
“They had a few drives early, then we settled in and played some good defense for a while, and they just made the plays when they needed to make them,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Hats off to them.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: The game, which Causey described as “a classic,” wasn’t decided until that dramatic two-point conversion by Oak Grove.
Point Man: Barnett completed 21 of 30 passes for 200 yards. He also rushed for 38 yards and two TDs.
Talking Point: “Kabe’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and he’s only a junior, so we’re glad to have him back.” – Causey
Notes
• Johnson, the Oxford receiver, finished with 110 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
• Oxford finished with 303 total yards to Oak Grove’s 307.
• This was Oak Grove’s second state title, the other coming in 2013.