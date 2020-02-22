PONTOTOC • Isaiah Ball had a huge night, but Pontotoc managed to overcome it.
The No. 10-ranked Warriors used a big third quarter to knock off No. 7 New Albany, 64-53, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Saturday night.
Pontotoc (23-8) will face Ripley in the quarterfinals on Friday at Mississippi Valley State University.
New Albany’s Ball scored 32 points and drained seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half. But Pontotoc, down 29-25 at halftime, forced several turnovers and turned them into points in the third quarter.
The Warriors outscored New Albany 17-4 in the third, with 15 of those points coming from Joe Haze Austin and Rock Robinson. Pontotoc’s first three buckets of the period came directly off steals.
“We watched film and noticed that some players off their bench couldn’t handle pressure, so when they came in, we knew exactly what to do,” Austin said.
New Albany (22-8) got within 49-44 on a Ball 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, but Pontotoc never let it get closer than that, making 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch.
The Warriors had trouble scoring in the paint in the first half, but that changed once they were able to get the Bulldogs out of their zone defense.
“It’s easy to sit in a zone when they have the lead, and we finally got a little bit of a lead, and a few times they had to come out of it,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “We were able to run a few sets to get some open looks around the basket.”
Robinson was a big beneficiary of that development. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, and he made 6 of 7 free throws.
After a quiet first half, Austin finished with 11 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc closed the third period with a 9-0 run.
Point Maker: Ball made 7 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 at the foul line.
Talking Point: “The first two quarters we came out full speed. The second half we just came out slow. We weren’t hitting a lot of shots like we were the first half, and I think that kind of messed us up.” – Ball