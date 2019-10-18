NEW ALBANY • Corinth didn’t score its first touchdown against New Albany until the 4:22 mark in the first quarter. But once the Warriors scored, they went on a scoring frenzy, tallying 49 first-half points in their 56-20 win.
“I just felt like our guys wanted to win tonight, I mean they’ve worked real hard this week in practice with all the adjustments that we needed to make,” Corinth coach Todd Lowery said. “I think the guys were real locked in, they wanted it, they’re hungry and I think from the start of the game it was obvious that we wanted to win by the way that we played.”
DT Sheffield caught a 49-yard pass from Brawner Cregreen for the first Corinth score, which was followed by a Cayden Betts 65-yard run and a Sheffield-to- DK Gaines pass of 33 yards for a 21-0 lead after a period.
New Albany tried to mount a comeback early in the second period as Cameron Knox caught an 83-yard touchdown from Charlie Lott, but Corinth answered with four more scores before the half and took a 49-7 lead into the intermission.
The second half went quickly as a running clock was implemented with New Albany scoring twice and Corinth once.
Extra points
Turning Point: Corinth scored three touchdowns in the first quarter in a span of three and a half minutes to grab a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
Point Man: Corinth’s Cayden Betts scored three touchdowns on runs of 65 and 1 yards, plus a catch of DT Sheffield’s pass of 59 yards for his third score on the night.
Talking Point: “Corinth is obviously a good football team and they beat us up front and we gave up big plays on defense plus we didn’t tackle as well as we needed to.” – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• DT Sheffield caught a 49-yard touchdown pass and threw for three more Corinth scores in the first half on passes of 33, 59 and 33 yards.
• DK Gaines caught two TD passes for Corinth, both of which went for 33 yards.
• Corinth (7-1) takes sole possession of first in Division 1-4A with a record of 2-0 and will face Ripley on Friday. New Albany (5-3, 1-1) will play at Tishomingo County.