STARKVILLE – The clock is winding down towards the close of Tim Washington’s career at Mississippi State.
The senior linebacker understands he has only four more games at the most to don the maroon and white for the Bulldogs.
“There’s some anxiety kinda as the weeks decrease week-by-week,” Washington said. “My time is coming to an end but I’m trying to enjoy every moment.”
Although the end may be drawing near, Washington seems to have saved his best for his last year. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder has made a personal best two tackles for loss this season and also recorded his first career sack against Kentucky.
Washington is also tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with two forced fumbles, causing both at Auburn back in September.
“It’s surreal and I appreciate the coaches giving me an opportunity to go out there and showcase my talent,” Washington said. “I also appreciate the guys for having confidence in me to play beside them. It’s been a great feeling.”
Washington’s role throughout 46 career games has primarily been on special teams but has made 42 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He has been the Bulldogs’ top sam linebacker this season and also serves as a back-up at mike.
Washington has spent his final season working with a new linebackers coach in Chris Marve. The former Vanderbilt standout has already made an impact during his short stint in Starkville.
“He’s a players type of coach, very energetic,” Washington said. “He has juice every time we go out there. He gives us juice at practice and has that positive energy and is a role model because he played at Vandy and knows what it takes to be successful in this league. It’s great to have him as a coach.”
Washington graduated with a degree in industrial technology back in May and is currently working towards his master’s degree in workforce management and leadership.
“This is my last year and you never know when football is going to come to an end so I’m trying to maximize every opportunity that I have here at Mississippi State,” Washington said.
No matter when Washington plays his final snap, the Yazoo City native doesn’t plan to venture very far from the gridiron.
“Everybody has a heart for football so hopefully when the time comes for me to hang the cleats up, I’ll gravitate back towards football and coach somewhere.”
While the last five years feel like they have flown by for Washington, there is no other route the former four-star prospect would have chosen than to play for the Bulldogs.
“Being here made me a better man altogether,” Washington said. “I’ve matured from a freshman all the way up until now. I would never change my process at all.”