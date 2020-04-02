Jessika Carter and Rickea Jackson of Mississippi State were each selected as All-American honorable mentions by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.
Carter, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Waverly Hall, Georgia, led the Bulldogs with 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and totaled 11 double-doubles. She was also second on the team in scoring at 13 points and topped the Southeastern Conference shooting 65 percent from the field.
Jackson led MSU averaging 15.1 points and reached double figures 23 times. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Detroit, Michigan had eight 20-point performances during SEC play and scored a career-high 34 against Auburn.
It is the fifth straight season that MSU has had players picked as WBCA All-American honorable mentions. Victoria Vivians (2018) and Teaira McCowan (2018-19) were named WBCA first team All-Americans during that span.
Here are the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:
Name
School
Chennedy Carter
Texas A&M University
Lauren Cox
Baylor University
Kathleen Doyle
University of Iowa
Dana Evans
University of Louisville
Tyasha Harris
University of South Carolina
Ruthy Hebard
University of Oregon
Sabrina Ionescu
University of Oregon
Aari McDonald
University of Arizona
Satou Sabally
University of Oregon
Megan Walker
University of Connecticut
Here are the student-athletes who received 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:
Name
School
Bella Alarie
Princeton University
Grace Berger
Indiana University
Aliyah Boston
University of South Carolina
Brittany Brewer
Texas Tech University
Jessika Carter
Mississippi State University
Bre Cavanaugh
Fordham University
Kaila Charles
University of Maryland
Te’a Cooper
Baylor University
Elissa Cunane
North Carolina State University
Crystal Dangerfield
University of Connecticut
Rennia Davis
University of Tennessee
Nicki Ekhomu
Florida State University
Kiah Gillespie
Florida State University
Haley Gorecki
Duke University
Vivian Gray
Oklahoma State University
Arella Guirantes
Rutgers University
Naz Hillmon
University of Michigan
Becca Hittner
Drake University
Rhyne Howard
University of Kentucky
Rickea Jackson
Mississippi State University
Keri Jewett-Giles
Florida Gulf Coast University
Ashley Joens
Iowa State University
Stella Johnson
Rider University
Jazmine Jones
University of Louisville
Dorka Juhasz
Ohio State University
Antoinette Miller
University of Cincinnati
Beatrice Mompremier
University of Miami (FL)
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
University of Connecticut
Erica Ogwumike
Rice University
Michaela Onyenwere
University of California – Los Angeles
Ali Patberg
Indiana University
Chelsey Perry
University of Tennessee at Martin
Mikayla Pivec
Oregon State University
Lindsey Pulliam
Northwestern University
Destiny Slocum
Oregon State University
NaLyssa Smith
Baylor University
Chante Stonewall
DePaul University
Ilmar’I Thomas
University of Cincinnati
Alexis Tolefree
University of Arkansas
Kiana Williams
Stanford University
Christyn Williams
University of Connecticut
Jocelyn Willoughby
University of Virginia
Logan Lowery