Jessika Carter and Rickea Jackson of Mississippi State were each selected as All-American honorable mentions by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.

Carter, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Waverly Hall, Georgia, led the Bulldogs with 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and totaled 11 double-doubles. She was also second on the team in scoring at 13 points and topped the Southeastern Conference shooting 65 percent from the field.

Jackson led MSU averaging 15.1 points and reached double figures 23 times. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Detroit, Michigan had eight 20-point performances during SEC play and scored a career-high 34 against Auburn.

It is the fifth straight season that MSU has had players picked as WBCA All-American honorable mentions. Victoria Vivians (2018) and Teaira McCowan (2018-19) were named WBCA first team All-Americans during that span.

Here are the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name

School

Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M University

Lauren Cox

Baylor University

Kathleen Doyle

University of Iowa

Dana Evans

University of Louisville

Tyasha Harris

University of South Carolina

Ruthy Hebard

University of Oregon

Sabrina Ionescu

University of Oregon

Aari McDonald

University of Arizona

Satou Sabally

University of Oregon

Megan Walker

University of Connecticut

Here are the student-athletes who received 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name

School

Bella Alarie

Princeton University

Grace Berger

Indiana University

Aliyah Boston

University of South Carolina

Brittany Brewer

Texas Tech University

Jessika Carter

Mississippi State University

Bre Cavanaugh

Fordham University

Kaila Charles

University of Maryland

Te’a Cooper

Baylor University

Elissa Cunane

North Carolina State University

Crystal Dangerfield

University of Connecticut

Rennia Davis

University of Tennessee

Nicki Ekhomu

Florida State University

Kiah Gillespie

Florida State University

Haley Gorecki

Duke University

Vivian Gray

Oklahoma State University

Arella Guirantes

Rutgers University

Naz Hillmon

University of Michigan

Becca Hittner

Drake University

Rhyne Howard

University of Kentucky

Rickea Jackson

Mississippi State University

Keri Jewett-Giles

Florida Gulf Coast University

Ashley Joens

Iowa State University

Stella Johnson

Rider University

Jazmine Jones

University of Louisville

Dorka Juhasz

Ohio State University

Antoinette Miller

University of Cincinnati

Beatrice Mompremier

University of Miami (FL)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

University of Connecticut

Erica Ogwumike

Rice University

Michaela Onyenwere

University of California – Los Angeles

Ali Patberg

Indiana University

Chelsey Perry

University of Tennessee at Martin

Mikayla Pivec

Oregon State University

Lindsey Pulliam

Northwestern University

Destiny Slocum

Oregon State University

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor University

Chante Stonewall

DePaul University

Ilmar’I Thomas

University of Cincinnati

Alexis Tolefree

University of Arkansas

Kiana Williams

Stanford University

 

Christyn Williams

University of Connecticut

 

Jocelyn Willoughby

University of Virginia

 

 

