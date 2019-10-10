Potential inclement weather has caused chaos across the state with this week’s football schedule.
Teams all across the state are moving their games to tonight because of the projected thunderstorms on Friday. There is a 90 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with a predicted high of 82 degrees and a low of 48.
In the area, 22 games are currently scheduled to be played tonight, while 12 games are still set to kickoff on Friday night. There were originally supposed to be only seven games played tonight because of fall breaks, but teams started to move games up Tuesday night.
One of the top games of the week, North Pontotoc (5-2, 1-0) at New Albany (4-2, 0-0), made its decision early Wednesday morning.
“Anytime we can play in good conditions instead of bad, we want to take advantage of that,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “North Pontotoc is out of school on Friday so they had previously asked us to move it up. Plus anytime weather is involved, you also want to think about what kind of gate you’re going to have.
“We were seeing a lot of other teams moving theirs up, and we didn’t want to be the only team playing on Friday in the rain.”
Also in Division 1-4A, Ripley at Tishomingo County moved their game, while South Pontotoc at Pontotoc moved theirs in Division 2-4A.
Corinth moved its home matchup with Noxubee County. In Class 1A, Hamilton at TCPS moved its game, which is also homecoming.
DeSoto Central at Oxford, Southaven at Tupelo, and New Hope at Saltillo, all homecoming games, were also moved up. In a big Class 2A game, East Union (5-2, 1-0) at Walnut (6-1, 0-0) was moved.