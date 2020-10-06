Tropical Storm Delta is throwing a curveball in the high school football schedules this week.
Nearly a dozen games involving area teams have already decided to move their games to Thursday to avoid the potential bad weather.
One of those games is New Albany at North Pontotoc, an important Division 1-4A game.
“According to the forecasts right now, depending on which one you look at, there is about a 90% chance of rain, and I would assume intermittent thunderstorms with that on Friday,” North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell said. “And a pretty significant chance on Saturday as well, so we didn’t want to get into the position of where we get delayed, and delayed, and delayed on Friday and then have to call it, and potentially not be able to play it on Saturday either.”
The decision to move up a day becomes much easier when the home teams factor in a potential loss of gate money.
Just last week, Gov. Tate Reeves expanded the high school football stadium capacity to 50%, giving programs like North Pontotoc a chance to recoup some of their losses from earlier this season.
“We want to sort of make up for some lost time.We have fewer home games this year than we normally have because of the season being cut short, and the games we have had, the attendance has been very limited,” said Crotwell. “And our budget, for not just football, but for everything is reliant upon in at least some form on the football gate.”
Happier homecoming?
The gate money was less of a factor for East Union, which has moved its critical Division 1-2A matchup with Walnut to Thursday. This week is homecoming for the Urchins, and head coach Todd Lott wants to bring some normalcy for fans and the homecoming court.
“I didn’t want those ladies out there in their dresses and the guys in their tuxedos, out there raining and have to move things to the gym,” said Lott “If there is a chance we could play on Thursday, it was a good idea to move it there.”
East Union will have a day less to prepare for Walnut’s explosive offense, but Lott said he’s confident that the loss of one practice won’t affect much.
“One day less to prepare, you’re basically missing a walk-through day, and if we can’t get it done on Monday through Wednesday, as far as preparation, then we sure aren’t going to get it on Thursday,” said Lott.