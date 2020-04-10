STARKVILLE – Ben Howland suffered another significant loss as junior point guard Nick Weatherspoon announced on Friday that he is leaving Mississippi State.
“thank you MSU!!,” Weatherspoon tweeted. “#hailstate for everything always a bulldog at heart #0 out”.
Weatherspoon is turning pro and will not return to college for his final season, reminiscent of the decision Lamar Peters made a year ago.
"I want to thank Nick for his contributions and hard work in helping build our program over the last three seasons," Howland said. "We wish him the best as he pursues his pro career playing the game he loves."
Weatherspoon started 80 of 81 career games for the Bulldogs scoring 10.7 points per game. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Canton started 21 games this past season after returning from an NCAA mandated suspension for his involvement in academic misconduct last year. He averaged a career-high 11.6 points and was second on the team in assists with 86.
Weatherspoon is the eighth player Howland has had leave since the season ended. Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II both declared for the NBA Draft while Elias King, Devin Butts, Prince Oduro, KeyShawn Feazell and E.J. Datcher all entered the transfer portal.
King has landed at Middle Tennessee State, Oduro at South Florida and Feazell at McNeese State.