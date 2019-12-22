It has been 314 long days since Nick Weatherspoon played in a basketball game for Mississippi State.
But that all changes this afternoon.
The Bulldogs get back one of their top offensive threats and best on-ball defender from a 20-game suspension as they take on New Mexico State today at 2 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
“I am so happy that Nick is going to be out there with us now,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “That’s such a huge boost for us in terms of spreading minutes out better and the energy and toughness that he brings on defense and the experience.
“It just makes us a better team without question and we’re going to need him.”
Weatherspoon missed the final 10 games of last season and the first 10 of this year for academic misconduct involving a former part-time tutor and an online chemistry class.
“I know he’s excited, he’s gotta be,” Howland said. “To miss 20 games is a very stiff penalty and he’s gotten through it now and he’s going to be great for our team.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Canton has started 59 of 60 games during his MSU career, averaging 10.3 points per game. However, Weatherspoon will have a new role as the team’s starting point guard after playing off the ball the past two years.
“He’s been incredibly unselfish and done a great job in practice everyday sharing the basketball, not turning the ball over and playing great defense,” Howland said.
Weatherspoon’s return will allow the Bulldogs’ leading scorer – Tyson Carter – return to his natural shooting guard spot and cut down on his minutes. Carter is averaging 16.6 points and 33.4 minutes, but made only one field goal in State’s win over Radford on Wednesday.
Today marks the sixth-straight year that the Bulldogs (8-2) have played in the state capital. Mississippi State is 20-6 all-time in Jackson and has won 16 of its last 17 games played inside the Mississippi Coliseum.
“It’s around Christmas on a Sunday afternoon right after church, I really think this is going to be a good day to do it,” Howland said. “We like to do it for our fans. A lot of our players are from Mississippi and have played in that building in the state playoffs and state championships.
“Robert (Woodard), Tyson and Nick have all won state championships in that building so it’s kid of nostalgic for them as well.”
New Mexico State, an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, is 7-6 so far this season. The Aggies are coming off a 65-40 home victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday and are led by senior guard Trevelin Queen’s 15 points per game.
It is the first meeting between the two programs.