The Mississippi State and Ole Miss football teams learned their Week 1 opponents on Monday.
Ole Miss will host Florida while Mississippi State will travel to LSU, the defending national champions, on Sept. 26. Each Southeastern Conference team’s Week 1 opponents were announced on the Paul Finebaum Show this afternoon.
The rest of the schedule, which is a 10-game conference-only schedule, will be announced tonight at 6 on the SEC Network.
LSU has beaten Mississippi State two-consecutive times in the series and won last season’s matchup, 36-13. MSU has only won twice against LSU in the last two decades.
Ole Miss last faced Florida in 2015 with the Gators winning, 38-10. Ole Miss leads the all time series, 12-11-1. This will be Dan Mullen’s first time back in Oxford since he was head coach at Mississippi State in 2016.
Alabama will open up at Missouri, Georgia will open at Arkansas, Kentucky will open at Auburn, Tennessee will open at South Carolina and Vanderbilt will open at Texas A&M.