Week 10

(Week 8 for MHSAA teams)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Baldwyn at H.W. Byers

Friday, Oct. 23

Aberdeen at North Pontotoc

Amory at Booneville

Biggersville at Falkner

Bruce at J.Z. George

Coldwater at Thrasher

Columbus at West Point

Columbus Christian at Calhoun Academy

Corinth at Ripley

East Union at Potts Camp

Eupora at East Webster

French Camp at Hamilton

Hatley at Houston

Humphreys Academy at Hebron Christian

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Jackson Academy at Starkville Academy

Kossuth at Belmont

Lafayette at New Hope

Laurel at Starkville

Lee Academy (Miss.) at Marshall Academy

Magnolia Heights at Mantachie

Myrtle at Ashland

Nanih Waiya at Vardaman

Nettleton at Alcorn Central

Okolona at West Lowndes

Olive Branch at Oxford

Saltillo at Center Hill

Shannon at Mooreville

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Tishomingo County at New Albany

Tupelo at DeSoto Central

Walnut at Strayhorn

Winona Christian at Oak Hill Academy

Saturday, Oct. 24

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Open: Calhoun City

