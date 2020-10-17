Week 10
(Week 8 for MHSAA teams)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Baldwyn at H.W. Byers
Friday, Oct. 23
Aberdeen at North Pontotoc
Amory at Booneville
Biggersville at Falkner
Bruce at J.Z. George
Coldwater at Thrasher
Columbus at West Point
Columbus Christian at Calhoun Academy
Corinth at Ripley
East Union at Potts Camp
Eupora at East Webster
French Camp at Hamilton
Hatley at Houston
Humphreys Academy at Hebron Christian
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
Jackson Academy at Starkville Academy
Kossuth at Belmont
Lafayette at New Hope
Laurel at Starkville
Lee Academy (Miss.) at Marshall Academy
Magnolia Heights at Mantachie
Myrtle at Ashland
Nanih Waiya at Vardaman
Nettleton at Alcorn Central
Okolona at West Lowndes
Olive Branch at Oxford
Saltillo at Center Hill
Shannon at Mooreville
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
South Pontotoc at Caledonia
Tishomingo County at New Albany
Tupelo at DeSoto Central
Walnut at Strayhorn
Winona Christian at Oak Hill Academy
Saturday, Oct. 24
Holly Springs at Byhalia
Open: Calhoun City