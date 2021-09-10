djr-2021-09-11-sport-amory-feature-arp1

The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mooreville.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday

East Webster 33, Vardaman 0

Friday

Aberdeen 6, Calhoun City 0, OT

Alcorn Central 54, Falkner 12

Amory 51, Mooreville 21

Baldwyn 60, Tishomingo County 14

Booneville 31, East Union 21

Caledonia 53, Holly Springs 6

Eupora 42, Biggersville 30

Heritage Academy 42, South Pontotoc 21

Houston 49, Shannon 6

H.W. Byers 36, Rossville (Tenn.) 28

Itawamba AHS 40, North Pontotoc 14

Lafayette 12, Southaven 8

Magnolia Heights at Okolona

Mantachie 32, Hatley 0

Myrtle 44, Thrasher 7

Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33

New Albany 50, Byhalia 7

Oak Hill Academy at Canton Academy

Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 8

Potts Camp 40, Coldwater 8

Ripley 21, Kossuth 20

Smithville 31, Hamilton 0

Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7

Starkville Academy 28, French Camp 7

Strayhorn 20, Ashland 14

Tupelo 56, Corinth 0

Tupelo Christian 24, West Lowndes 22

Unity Christian at Calhoun Academy

Walnut 30, Middleton (Tenn.) 0

West Point 38, Noxubee County 19

Saturday

Oxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport

 

