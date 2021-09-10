agate Week 3 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mooreville. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayEast Webster 33, Vardaman 0FridayAberdeen 6, Calhoun City 0, OTAlcorn Central 54, Falkner 12Amory 51, Mooreville 21Baldwyn 60, Tishomingo County 14Booneville 31, East Union 21Caledonia 53, Holly Springs 6Eupora 42, Biggersville 30Heritage Academy 42, South Pontotoc 21Houston 49, Shannon 6H.W. Byers 36, Rossville (Tenn.) 28Itawamba AHS 40, North Pontotoc 14Lafayette 12, Southaven 8Magnolia Heights at OkolonaMantachie 32, Hatley 0Myrtle 44, Thrasher 7Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33New Albany 50, Byhalia 7Oak Hill Academy at Canton AcademyPontotoc 10, Choctaw County 8Potts Camp 40, Coldwater 8Ripley 21, Kossuth 20Smithville 31, Hamilton 0Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7Starkville Academy 28, French Camp 7Strayhorn 20, Ashland 14Tupelo 56, Corinth 0Tupelo Christian 24, West Lowndes 22Unity Christian at Calhoun AcademyWalnut 30, Middleton (Tenn.) 0West Point 38, Noxubee County 19SaturdayOxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruston Heritage Academy Cricket School Botany Ancient History Football Score Northeast Mississippi Oxford Shreveport La. Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists