Week 5 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nettleton fans salute the American flag during the National Anthem prior to kickoff against North Pontotoc on Friday night. Adam Robison | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayBiggersville 58, Thrasher 0East Webster 23, East Union 21Shannon 16, Calhoun City 14FridayBaldwyn 34, Alcorn Central 2Belmont 21, Red Bay (Ala.) 0Caledonia 41, Aberdeen 21Calhoun Academy 60, Tunica Academy 36Cleveland Central 51, Saltillo 6Eupora 28, Potts Camp 12French Camp 21, Hamilton 7Holly Springs 32, Hatley 26Houston 32, Amory 20Itawamba AHS 55, Pontotoc 28Kossuth 34, Adamsville (Tenn.) 14Marshall Academy 31, Walnut 8Mooreville 70, Mantachie 58Myrtle 42, Middleton (Tenn.) 0Nanih Waiya 36, Bruce 13New Albany 39, Corinth 21North Pontotoc 41, Nettleton 34Oak Hill Academy 24, Kirk Academy 13Okolona 40, H.W. Byers 18Oxford 38, Murrah 0Ripley 21, Booneville 9South Pontotoc 70, Tishomingo County 14Smithville 39, Ashland 8Starkville 35, Madison Central 28Starkville Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 14Tupelo 35, Grenada 6Tupelo Christian 49, Falkner 13Vardaman 24, Noxapater 13West Point 17, Lafayette 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists