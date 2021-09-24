djr-2021-09-25-sport-nettleton-feature-arp3

Nettleton fans salute the American flag during the National Anthem prior to kickoff against North Pontotoc on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | Daily Journal

Thursday

Biggersville 58, Thrasher 0

East Webster 23, East Union 21

Shannon 16, Calhoun City 14

Friday

Baldwyn 34, Alcorn Central 2

Belmont 21, Red Bay (Ala.) 0

Caledonia 41, Aberdeen 21

Calhoun Academy 60, Tunica Academy 36

Cleveland Central 51, Saltillo 6

Eupora 28, Potts Camp 12

French Camp 21, Hamilton 7

Holly Springs 32, Hatley 26

Houston 32, Amory 20

Itawamba AHS 55, Pontotoc 28

Kossuth 34, Adamsville (Tenn.) 14

Marshall Academy 31, Walnut 8

Mooreville 70, Mantachie 58

Myrtle 42, Middleton (Tenn.) 0

Nanih Waiya 36, Bruce 13

New Albany 39, Corinth 21

North Pontotoc 41, Nettleton 34

Oak Hill Academy 24, Kirk Academy 13

Okolona 40, H.W. Byers 18

Oxford 38, Murrah 0

Ripley 21, Booneville 9

South Pontotoc 70, Tishomingo County 14

Smithville 39, Ashland 8

Starkville 35, Madison Central 28

Starkville Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 14

Tupelo 35, Grenada 6

Tupelo Christian 49, Falkner 13

Vardaman 24, Noxapater 13

West Point 17, Lafayette 0

 

