TCPS running back Jaden Warren looks to fight past Biggersville defender Zae Davis in the first half on Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Amory 28, Aberdeen 0

Baldwyn 49, Walnut 8

Caledonia 49, Corinth 21

East Union 42, Belmont 14

East Webster 22, Calhoun City 8

Eupora 44, Bruce 6

Falkner 54, Thrasher 0

Houston 48, South Pontotoc 21

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Independence 21, Holly Springs 6

Itawamba AHS 42, Tishomingo County 9

Kossuth 14, Booneville 7

Lafayette 47, Saltillo 10

Mantachie 48, Alcorn Central 12

Marshall Academy 48, Lee Academy 7

Marvell (Ark.) 46, Calhoun Academy 14

North Delta 29, Oak Hill Academy 7

Noxapater 40, Hamilton 22

Noxubee County 52, Hatley 0

Oxford 22, Tupelo 6

Pontotoc 14, New Albany 13

Potts Camp 40, Myrtle 12

Ripley 28, North Pontotoc 7

Sebastopol 23, Vardaman 6

Senatobia 42, Nettleton 22

Shannon 50, Mooreville 20

Smithville 10, Okolona 8

Starkville 28, Clinton 21

Starkville Academy 35, Magnolia Heights 14

Tupelo Christian 35, Biggersville 25

West Point 31, New Hope 0

 

