agate Week 6 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Daily Journal Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TCPS running back Jaden Warren looks to fight past Biggersville defender Zae Davis in the first half on Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amory 28, Aberdeen 0Baldwyn 49, Walnut 8Caledonia 49, Corinth 21East Union 42, Belmont 14East Webster 22, Calhoun City 8Eupora 44, Bruce 6Falkner 54, Thrasher 0Houston 48, South Pontotoc 21H.W. Byers at AshlandIndependence 21, Holly Springs 6Itawamba AHS 42, Tishomingo County 9Kossuth 14, Booneville 7Lafayette 47, Saltillo 10Mantachie 48, Alcorn Central 12Marshall Academy 48, Lee Academy 7Marvell (Ark.) 46, Calhoun Academy 14North Delta 29, Oak Hill Academy 7Noxapater 40, Hamilton 22Noxubee County 52, Hatley 0Oxford 22, Tupelo 6Pontotoc 14, New Albany 13Potts Camp 40, Myrtle 12Ripley 28, North Pontotoc 7Sebastopol 23, Vardaman 6Senatobia 42, Nettleton 22Shannon 50, Mooreville 20Smithville 10, Okolona 8Starkville 28, Clinton 21Starkville Academy 35, Magnolia Heights 14Tupelo Christian 35, Biggersville 25West Point 31, New Hope 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists