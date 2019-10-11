TONIGHT'S GAMES
Center Hill (4-3, 1-1) at Lafayette (4-2, 1-1)
Center Hill has a potent rushing attack led by sophomore Troy Martin, who has 836 yards and 5 TDs. The Mustangs average 264 rushing yards per game. Lafayette averages 234 rushing yards per game, and five players average over 30 rushing yards per game.
Hatley (3-4, 0-0) at Aberdeen (1-6, 0-1)
This is Hatley’s first Division 4-3A game. Aberdeen has lost six straight games. The Bulldogs were shutout for three weeks in a row, but scored 14 in a loss to Choctaw County last week. Hatley’s offense has averaged 27 points in its last four games (2-2).
Hebron Christian (2-5, 2-1) at DeSoto Christian Academy (5-2, 2-0)
Hebron Christian has lost three straight games and given up 102 points in its last two. DeSoto Christian has won four straight games and is scoring an average of 49.5 points during that stretch.
Mooreville (4-3, 0-1) at Caledonia (3-3, 0-1)
Caledonia’s defense has forced 26 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries this season. Loren Cox and Antwuan Adkins each have six sacks, and Brandon Chrest has five. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips has completed 101 of 182 passes for 1,628 yards, 15 TDs, 13 INTs.
Myrtle (2-4, 1-1) at Thrasher (1-4, 1-1)
Myrtle is coming off a 47-0 win over Falkner, its first division win in program history. The Hawks are led by RB A.I. Nugent, who has rushed for 1,123 yards and 19 TDs on 117 carries. Thrasher is coming off its first win of the season, 34-32 over Byers.
Oak Hill Academy (2-5, 1-2) at Carroll Academy (5-2, 1-1)
Oak Hill Academy is coming off a 35-7 win over Rossville Christian Academy, its first division win of the season. Carroll Academy lost a shootout last week to Winona Christian, 48-46. The Rebels are allowing 13 points per game.
Potts Camp (4-3, 1-0) at Mantachie (2-4, 0-1)
Potts Camp won its division opener last week over Strayhorn, 15-7. Mantachie lost its division opener to East Union, 54-29. Mantachie QB Jacob Frazier and WR Jake Wiygul have connected for 25 catches, 322 yards, and 4 TDs.
Smithville (5-1, 2-1) at West Lowndes (6-1, 3-1)
Smithville QB Octavian Miller has completed 54 of 109 passes for 789 yards, 11 TDs, and 5 INTs. On the ground, he has 379 yards and 6 TDs. West Lowndes averages 119 rushing yards per game. RB Marcquez Holiday leads the way with 464 rushing yards, 6 TDs.
Starkville (5-2, 2-0) at Greenville (3-3, 1-1)
Since being in Division 2-6A together starting in 2013, Starkville is 6-0 against Greenville and outscored the Hornets 329-20, including a 79-0 win last year. Starkville QB Luke Altmyer has completed 112 of 167 passes for 1,450 yards, 14 TDs, and 4 INTs.
Starkville Academy (5-2, 2-0) at Bayou Academy (1-6, 0-3)
The Volunteers lost a non-division matchup last week to Pillow Academy, 35-7. Before that game, Starkville Academy had won five straight, including wins over division foes Magnolia Heights and Washington School.
Vardaman (0-6, 0-3) at Okolona (2-4, 1-2)
Vardaman had its best offensive game of the season last week in a 50-21 to Smithville. Okolona grabbed its first division win of the season last week, 20-0 over Hamilton. It scored all three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and rushed for 259 yards, its season high.
West Point (6-1, 2-0) at Lake Cormorant (4-2, 2-0)
Dating back to 2015, West Point has won 29 straight division games. West Point has won 10 straight division matchups against Lake Cormorant, including a 47-7 win last year. During the last 10 years, West Point has outscored Lake Cormorant, 373-137.
OPEN DATE: Calhoun Academy