TONIGHT’S FEATURED GAMES
BIGGERSVILLE (4-1, 2-0) AT BALDWYN (3-3, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Biggersville: RB Goldman Butler has rushed for 732 yards, 17 TDs on 85 carries. … QB Quinton Knight has completed 24 of 53 passes for 405 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 194 yards on 43 carries. … DB Zae Davis has recorded 9 tackles, 2 INTs.
Baldwyn: QB Maddux Richey has completed 82 of 135 passes for 1,171 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB Kevrick Richey has rushed for 381 yards, 10 TDs on 62 carries. … WR/DB Jacolby Williams has 27 catches for 594 yards, 8 TDs; he has recorded 15 tackles, 5 INTs on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Biggersville beat Ashland 56-0; Baldwyn beat Coldwater 60-12.
• Baldwyn has won three straight games and outscored opponents 154-38 in that stretch.
• Biggersville’s Goldman Butler has scored four rushing touchdowns in three straight games.
• Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams is 2nd in the state with 5 INTs.
NEXT UP: Biggersville hosts Coldwater; Baldwyn at Ashland.
CHOCTAW COUNTY (4-3, 1-0) AT HOUSTON (5-2, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Choctaw County: QB Tylan Carter has completed 39 of 69 passes for 502 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 911 yards, 9 TDs. … RB Dicenzo Miller Jr. has rushed for 647 yards, 8 TDs on 88 carries. … WR Kendall Coleman has 18 catches for 180 yards, 4 TDs.
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 34 of 85 passes for 596 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 358 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Bobby Townsend has rushed for 552 yards, 3 TDs on 74 carries. … DE Rish Alford has 57 tackles, 11 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Choctaw County beat Aberdeen, 37-14; Houston lost to Noxubee County, 19-12.
• Houston won last year’s meeting, 54-21.
• Choctaw’s Miller is the son of former MSU running back Dicenzo Miller.
• Houston has won 12 straight regular season home games.
NEXT UP: Choctaw County at Ripley; Houston hosts Aberdeen.
NORTH PONTOTOC (5-2, 1-0) AT NEW ALBANY (4-2, 0-0)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB T.J. Polk has completed 33 of 79 passes for 470 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 541 yards, 8 TDs. … RB Raquan Booth has rushed for 671 yards, 4 TDs on 75 carries. … DE Hunter Bolin has made 53 tackles, 3 sacks.
New Albany: QB Charlie Lott has completed 63 of 122 passes for 1,020 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs. … WR Isaiah Cohran has made 23 catches for 458 yards, 8 TDs. … LB Hunter Hodges has made 32 tackles, 6 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc beat Ripley, 30-7; New Albany was idle.
• These teams last met in 2016, with New Albany winning, 59-49.
• North Pontotoc has rushed for 200-plus yards in four of its last five games.
• New Albany has forced 20 turnovers this season.
NEXT UP: North Pontotoc hosts Tishomingo County; New Albany hosts Corinth.
NOXUBEE COUNTY (4-3, 1-0) AT CORINTH (5-1, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Noxubee County: QB Marlon Windham has completed 115 of 209 passes for 1,403 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTS; he has rushed for 470 yards, 1 TD on 66 carries; he also has 4 INTs on defense. … WR Jeffrey Malone has 27 catches for 486 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Travorus Hatcher has recorded 27 tackles, 8 sacks.
Corinth: QB DT Sheffield has completed 30 of 52 passes for 577 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 315 yards, 3 TDs on 37 carries. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 611 yards, 13 TDs on 102 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has recorded 49 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Tishomingo County 56-7; Noxubee County beat Houston 19-12.
• This is a non-division matchup.
• Corinth averages 275 rushing yards per game and has scored 22 rushing touchdowns.
• Noxubee’s defense has recorded 25 sacks and 12 INTs.
NEXT UP: Corinth at New Albany; Noxubee County hosts Hatley.
SHANNON (3-4, 1-0) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (7-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Shannon: RB Sentwali White has rushed for 605 yards, 8 TDs on 109 carries. … QB Jamarcus Shines has completed 25 of 40 passes for 291 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 264 yards, 5 TDs. … WR Chris Hughley has 14 catches for 106 yards.
IAHS: RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 1,416 yards, 15 TDs on 125 carries. … WR Tae Chandler has 9 catches for 191 yards, 5 TDs. … CB Isaac Green has recorded 21 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Shannon beat Caledonia, 32-10; IAHS beat South Pontotoc, 47-14.
• Shannon won last year’s meeting, 52-28.
• Shannon is the reigning Division 2-4A champion.
• Itawamba’s Ike Chandler has rushed for 100-plus yards in 11 straight games.
NEXT UP: Shannon hosts South Pontotoc; IAHS at Mooreville.
ALSO TONIGHT
Amory (5-2, 1-0) at Alcorn Central (3-4, 0-1)
Amory, which has won four straight games, is led by junior QB Hunter Jones. Jones has completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,178 yards, 12 TDs, and 2 INTs. On the ground, he has 138 yards and 6 TDs.
Ashland (0-6, 0-2) at Coldwater (1-5, 1-1)
Coldwater has been shutout in four of its six games this season. Ashland has been shutout in three of its six games, and has scored in double digits only once while giving up over 50 points per game.
Booneville (5-1, 1-0) at Belmont (1-6, 0-1)
Booneville is coming off a 47-0 win over Alcorn Central in the Division 1-3A opener. Belmont, which has lost six straight games, is allowing 34 points per game. Booneville won this game last season, 34-14.
Byers (1-3, 0-2) at Falkner (1-4, 1-1)
After winning its division opener two weeks ago, Falkner dropped its game to Myrtle last week, 47-0. Falkner’s defense is allowing 38.6 points per game and has allowed over 40 points in three games.
Calhoun City (4-3, 1-0) at Eupora (2-5, 1-0)
Calhoun City has held three straight opponents to seven points and is allowing right at 14 points per game. Eupora has lost three of its last four games. It beat Bruce, 5-2, last week in the Division 2-2A opener.
DeSoto Central (3-3, 0-2) at Oxford (5-1, 2-0)
In two division games this season, Oxford has outscored its opponents 66-11. In those two games, QB John Meagher has passed for 291 yards and 4 TDs, while rushing for 241 yards and 2 TDs.
East Union (5-2, 1-0) at Walnut (6-1, 0-0)
This is Walnut’s division opener. The Wildcats have won six straight and are averaging 38.5 points per game. East Union is averaging 43.4 points per game. The Urchins are led by QB Ty Walton, who has passed for 1,681 yards, 25 TDs, and 5 INTs.
Hamilton (2-5, 1-3) at Tupelo Christian (4-2, 1-2)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday has been an offensive force this season. He has completed 95 of 159 passes for 1,790 yards, 21 TDs, and 6 INTs. He also has 666 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Hamilton has been shutout in its last two games.
Holly Springs (2-4, 0-1) at Senatobia (4-2, 1-0)
Senatobia is coming off a 21-20 win over North Panola. The Warriors, which average 150 rushing yards per game, are led by RB Nickisis Sipp with 625 rushing yards and 8 TDs. Holly Springs lost last week to Independence, 34-13.
J.Z. George (3-4, 0-0) at East Webster (6-1, 0-1)
East Webster suffered its first loss of the season last week to Calhoun City, 28-7. East Webster QB Steven Betts has 1,597 yards of offense and 18 TDs this season. J.Z. George RB Deriaun Townsend has rushed for 975 yards, 7 TDs.
Nanih Waiya (5-2, 4-0) at Bruce (3-4, 0-1)
This is a non-division game. After losing its first two games of the season, Nanih Waiya has reeled off five straight wins, each win coming by double digits. Bruce’s offense has been shutout three times this season, and lost last week to Eupora, 5-2.
Nettleton (5-2, 1-0) at Kossuth (2-4, 0-1)
Nettleton DB Dedrick Johnson leads the state with 6 INTs this year while LBs Marcus Thomas and Davis Oswalt have combined for 167 tackles and 4 sacks. The Tigers’ defense is allowing just over 14 ppg and has two shutouts.
New Hope (2-5, 0-2) at Saltillo (1-6, 0-2)
In six games this year, Saltillo RB Tyler Smith has rushed for 630 yards, 5 TDs on 92 carries. New Hope RB Braylen Miller has rushed for 1,141 yards, 10 TDs on 173 carries. The Trojans average 242 rushing yards per game.
Ripley (1-6, 0-1) at Tishomingo County (2-5, 0-1)
Tishomingo County gave up 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground to Corinth in a blowout loss last week. Ripley has lost five straight games and is averaging just over 8 points in its last three games.
South Pontotoc (1-6, 0-1) at Pontotoc (2-4, 1-0)
After losing its first four games of the season, the Pontotoc Warriors have flipped a switch. Pontotoc has in each of the last two weeks, outscoring opponents 55-29. South Pontotoc has allowed 89 points the last two weeks.
Southaven (2-4, 1-1) at Tupelo (3-3, 1-1)
Tupelo QB Jake Weir has had a strong junior season, passing for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his last three games, WR Trip Wilson has 15 catches for 296 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging 18.3 yards per catch this season.
OTHER GAMES
Marshall Academy (5-2, 2-0) at Magnolia Heights (5-2, 2-1)
Compiled by Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke