TONIGHT’S FEATURED GAMES
INDEPENDENCE (7-4) AT AMORY (8-3)
THE PLAYERS
Independence: RB Kylan Garrett has rushed for 1,296 yards, 11 TDs on 193 carries. … WR Trey Newson has 16 catches for 554 yards, 10 TDs. … LB Triston Newson has made 131 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 4 INTs.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 110 of 186 passes for 1,923 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,037 yards, 9 TDs on 177 carries. … LB Easton Higginbotham has recorded 71 tackles, 4 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Independence beat Byhalia, 34-12; Amory beat Belmont, 56-35.
• This is a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
• Independence has created 32 turnovers.
• These teams last met in the 2014 season opener, with Amory winning, 23-7.
NEXT UP: Winner faces the winner of Hatley at Amanda Elzy.
NORTH PANOLA (7-3) AT BOONEVILLE (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
North Panola: RB Davonte Pratcher has rushed for 789 yards, 8 TDs on 121 carries. … ATH Carl Robinson has 30 catches for 723 yards, 9 TDs; he has rushed for 260 yards, 4 TDs. … DE Xavier Glover has recorded 46 tackles, 18 TFL, 5.5 sacks.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 103 of 163 passes for 1,544 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs. … ATH Davian Price has rushed for 1,122 yards, 19 TDs on 145 carries; he has 21 catches for 439 yards, 5 TDs. … DL Mac Shinault has 55 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Panola beat Holly Springs, 51-6; Booneville beat Nettleton, 49-6.
• This is a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
• Booneville has averaged 257.3 rushing yards over its last three games.
• These teams last met in the 2013 playoffs, with North Panola winning, 52-48.
NEXT UP: Winner faces the winner of Houston at Winona.
OXFORD (9-1, 6-0) AT TUPELO (7-3, 5-1)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 99 of 176 passes for 1,250 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 577 yards, 9 TDs. … DB Byron Pearson has 37 tackles, 6 INTs. … DL Jeremiah Pomerlee has 33 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 119 of 192 passes for 1,779 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs. … WR Jaycob Horn has 48 catches for 743 yards, 7 TDs. … WR Trip Wilson has 35 catches for 653 yards, 8 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Hernando, 36-6; Tupelo beat Horn Lake, 28-20.
• Oxford’s defense has allowed only 40 points in its last seven games.
• Tupelo’s Jaycob Horn had 13 catches for 150 yards last week.
• Oxford clinches the Division 1-6A championship with a win. Tupelo must win by 11 to win the championship.
NEXT UP: Oxford in playoffs; Tupelo in playoffs.
SHANNON (5-6) AT NEW ALBANY (7-3)
THE PLAYERS
Shannon: RB Sentwali White has rushed for 1,215 yards, 15 TDs on 193 carries. … QB Jamarcus Shines has completed 54 of 87 passes for 809 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 434 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Devin Walker has 63 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack.
New Albany: QB Charlie Lott has completed 90 of 169 passes for 1,618 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB C.J. Hill has rushed for 1,175 yards, 13 TDs on 161 carries. … WR/DB Isaiah Cohran has 23 catches for 458 yards, 8 TDs; he has 14 tackles, 2 INTs on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Shannon lost to Pontotoc, 17-14; New Albany beat Ripley, 48-21.
• This is a first-round Class 4A playoff matchup.
• Against common opponents Corinth, IAHS, Pontotoc and Mooreville, Shannon is 1-3 while New Albany is 2-2.
• These teams last met in 2010 with New Albany winning, 27-13.
NEXT UP: Winner faces the winner of Leake Central at Greenwood.
WEST LOWNDES (8-2, 5-2) AT TUPELO CHRISTIAN (7-3, 4-3)
THE PLAYERS
West Lowndes: QB Melvin Crawford has completed 49 of 131 passes for 813 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Marcquez Holiday has rushed for 580 yards, 9 TDs on 76 carries. … WR Qua Sanders has 24 catches for 600 yards, 3 TDs; he has rushed for 467 yards, 4 TDs.
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 146 of 254 passes for 2,819 yards, 34 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 1,216 yards, 18 TDs. … WR John Avery Herrod has 73 catches for 986 yards, 13 TDs. … SS Houston Collier has made 59 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Lowndes was idle; TCPS beat Okolona, 49-21.
• This is a Division 2-1A game.
• TCPS is averaging 443.2 total yards per game.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
NEXT UP: West Lowndes in playoffs; TCPS TBD.
ALSO TONIGHT
MHSAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A
Bruce (4-7) at East Union (8-2)
East Union has won the Division 1-2A championship for the second season in a row. The Urchins average 42.4 points and 452 yards per game. QB Ty Walton has passed for 2,384 yards, 33 TDs and 8 INTs. RB Colton Plunk leads the rushing attack with 1,418 yards, 14 TDs.
Eupora (3-7) at Walnut (9-2)
Walnut has won nine of its last 10 games with the only loss coming to division champ East Union. Eupora is 2-2 in its last four games, and the offense has only scored four touchdowns across that span. The Eagles average 120 rushing yards per game. RB Tra McComb has 668 rushing yards, 8 TDs.
Strayhorn (4-6) at Calhoun City (7-3)
Calhoun City has the third-best defense in Class 2A, allowing only 10.7 points per game this year. In its last six games, Calhoun City has gone 5-1 and has not allowed over 7 points in a game, while the offense has scored 50 points in each of its last two games.
Potts Camp (5-5) at East Webster (9-1)
East Webster, winner of three straight, averages 261 rushing yards per game. QB Steven Betts has rushed for 1,448 yards and 16 TDs, while RB Tyrik Pittman has rushed for 768 yards and 11 TDs. Potts Camp also has a dual-threat QB in Joshua Blake with 469 passing yards, 6 TDs and 864 rushing yards, 8 TDs.
CLASS 3A
Kossuth (6-4) at Water Valley (7-3)
Water Valley is the defending Class 3A champ. The Blue Devils’ defense has been stellar this year, allowing only 14 points per game while tallying 29 sacks, 4 INTS and breaking up 88 passes. Kossuth is led offensively by RB Kota Wilhite (1,116 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and QB Brock Seago (1,151 offensive yards, 11 TDs).
Nettleton (6-5) at Senatobia (8-2)
Senatobia’s only two losses this year have come at the hands of Charleston (7-4) and Itawamba AHS (11-0). Since then, the Warriors have won five straight and allowed only 7 points per game across the stretch. Overall, Senatobia’s defense has four shutouts this year.
Hatley (4-7) at Amanda Elzy (7-3)
Both teams bring powerful rushing attacks into the game. Amanda Elzy averages 267 rushing yards per game and is led by RB Dephabian with 1,710 yards and 19 TDs. Hatley has lost two straight to Houston and Choctaw County and was outscored 87-14 in those games
Houston (7-3) at Winona (8-2)
The Hilltoppers are still dealing with the injury bug as nine starters are out, and star defensive lineman Rish Alford (71 tackles, 11 sacks) is day-to-day with a torn labrum. Winona is led offensively by Ole Miss commit An’Darius Coffey, who has passed for 1,814 yards, 21 TDs, 0 INTs, and rushed for 1,542 yards, 23 TDs.
CLASS 4A
Caledonia (5-5) at Corinth (9-1)
Corinth, which has won eight straight, is allowing only 12 points per game this season. The defense has been stellar as the season has progressed, allowing over seven points only three times in its last seven games. The Warriors have tallied 18 sacks, 9 INTs and 13 forced fumbles.
North Pontotoc (7-4) at Pontotoc (5-5)
This is the first postseason matchup between the two teams. They last met in 2016, with Pontotoc winning 38-0. In the last eight games between the two teams (2009-2016), the teams are 4-4 against each other. They did not play the last two seasons.
Ripley (2-9) at Itawamba AHS (11-0)
Behind Ike Chandler and Daeveon Sistrunk, IAHS has the second-best offense in Class 4A with 40.1 points per game. Chandler has rushed for 2,156 yards and 26 TDs, while Sistrunk has rushed for 799 yards, 16 TDs. Ripley’s defense has struggled the last three weeks, allowing 38, 41 and 48 points in three losses.
MAIS PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A, ROUND 1
Calhoun Academy (6-3) at Tallulah Academy (8-1)
Tallulah Academy RB Carter Thompson averages 171 rushing yards per game and has 11 rushing TDs. Calhoun Academy has lost three straight games, giving up 50, 37 and 46 points in those losses.
Class 3A, ROUND 2
Indianola Academy (7-4) at Marshall Academy (6-4)
Against common opponents North Delta, Winona Christian, Lee Academy and Tunica Academy, both teams are 2-2. Marshall Academy is 4-2 in its last six games of the year but was shut out last week against Lee Academy, 36-0.
Class 5A, ROUND 2
Starkville Academy (7-4) at Lamar (8-3)
Last week, Starkville Academy was down 30-7 in the fourth quarter to Magnolia Heights but scored 28 unanswered to win, 35-30. These two teams faced off earlier in the season and Lamar beat Starkville Academy, 34-13, in August.
REGULAR SEASON
Baldwyn (6-4, 5-1) at Myrtle (6-4, 5-1)
These teams have never faced each other on the football field. Whichever team wins the game will get the No. 2 seed in the playoffs while the loser will be the No. 3 seed. Myrtle RB A.I. Nugent has rushed for 1,862 yards and 29 TDs this year. Baldwyn WR/DB Jacolby Williams has 46 catches for 990 yards, 15 TDs, and 24 tackles, 11 INTs on defense.
Biggersville (8-1, 6-0) at Thrasher (1-8, 1-5)
Biggersville has already wrapped up the Division 1-1A championship and didn’t play last week after Byers forfeited its game. The Lions are led on offense by RB Goldman Butler with 1,110 rushing yards and 23 TDs. Thrasher has lost four straight and is averaging 8 points across that span.
Clinton (5-5, 3-3) at Starkville (9-2, 6-0)
Starkville has already clinched the Division 2-6A championship while Clinton did not make the playoffs. Starkville has won this matchup five of the last six years. The Yellowjackets are led offensively by QB Luke Altmyer, who has passed for 2,000 yards, 22 TDs, and 4 INTs.
Falkner (2-7, 2-4) at Coldwater (3-7, 3-3)
Whichever team wins this game will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs next week, while the loser’s season is over. Both teams have struggled throughout the year. Falkner scores 13.3 points and allows 35.5 points per game, and Coldwater scores 15.4 and allows 36.3 points.
Lake Cormorant (6-4, 4-2) at Lafayette (8-2, 5-1)
Whichever team wins this game will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs next week, while the loser will be the No. 3 seed. Lafayette has won five straight games and allowed only 9 points per game during that span. On offense, Randy Anderson has rushed for 860 yards and 13 TDs during the win streak.
Smithville (7-3, 4-3) at French Camp (3-7, 3-4)
Smithville has to win and get some help from West Lowndes to clinch its spot in the playoffs next week. Smithville QB Octavion Miller has led the offense and has 1,853 yards and 27 TDs this year. RB Jabril Smith has rushed for 659 yards, 7 TDs.
West Point (10-1, 6-0) at Center Hill (6-5, 3-3)
West Point has wrapped up the Division 1-5A championship for the fourth straight season. The Green Wave have won 33 straight division games. Dating back to 2012, West Point is 7-0 against Center Hill and has outscored the Mustangs 387-94 during that span.
OTHER GAMES
Ashland (1-9, 1-5) at Byers (2-6, 1-5)
Columbus (3-7, 2-4) at Saltillo (1-10, 0-6)
Okolona (3-7) at Nanih Waiya (9-2)
Vardaman (0-11, 0-7) at Noxapater (9-2, 6-1)
OPEN: Hamilton
Compiled by Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke