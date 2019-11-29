djr-2019-11-23-sport-corinth-feature-twp1

Corinth High School band member Robert Draper makes sure he stays as dry as possible during last Friday’s playoff game with Itawamba AHS. No rain is in the forecast tonight as the Warriors host Greenwood in the North title game.

TONIGHT'S GAMES

STARKVILLE (12-2) AT OXFORD (12-1)

THE PLAYERS

  Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 233 of 347 passes for 2,885 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs. … WR Rufus Harvey has 70 catches for 1,012 yards, 15 TDs. … LB Keyshawn Lawrence has 88 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

 Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 119 of 209 passes for 1,484 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs; he has rushed for 796 yards, 10 TDs. … DB Byron Pearson has 48 tackles, 8 INTs, and 22 defended passes. … DL Jeremiah Pomerlee has 45 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Starkville beat Olive Branch, 20-3; Oxford beat South Panola, 17-7.

• This is the Class 6A North half championship game.

• Starkville beat Oxford, 45-17, in Week 2 of the season.

• Oxford’s defense allows only 10 points per game, best in Class 6A.

NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Oak Grove at Petal in the state championship.

NESHOBA CENTRAL (10-3) AT WEST POINT (13-1)

THE PLAYERS

Neshoba Central: RB/LB Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 2,014 yards, 28 TDs on 197 carries; he has 64 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, and 4 INTs on defense. … RB Tyler Mathis has rushed for 1,033 yards, 12 TDs on 172 carries. … DB Austin Day has 27 tackles, 5 INTs.

 West Point: QB Brandon Harris has completed 30 of 66 passes for 676 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 1,120 yards, 18 TDs. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 1,049 yards, 14 TDs on 104 carries. … LB Tyron Orr has 63 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 2 INTs.

FOUR DOWNS

•   Last week, Neshoba Central beat Lake Cormorant, 36-28; West Point beat Lafayette, 21-14.

• This is the Class 5A North half championship game.

• Neshoba Central started the season 0-3 and its last loss came to Tupelo on Sept. 6.  

• These teams last met in 2011, with West Point winning 43-14.

NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Picayune at West Jones in the state championship.

  GREENWOOD (13-0) AT CORINTH (12-1)

THE PLAYERS

  Greenwood: QB Deandrea Smith has completed 110 of 181 passes for 2,335 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 436 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Jamarion Addison has rushed for 1,287 yards, 18 TDs on 156 carries. … WR Kobe Chambers has 45 catches for 1,023 yards, 14 TDs.

 Corinth: QB DT Sheffield has completed 58 of 98 passes for 1,173 yards, 17 TDs, and 4 INTs; he has rushed for 643 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 1,174 yards, 18 TDs on 181 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has 123 tackles, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, and 2 forced fumbles.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Greenwood beat Louisville, 14-6; Corinth beat Itawamba AHS, 44-31.

• This is the Class 4A North half championship game.

• Greenwood has allowed only 13 total points in its last seven games.

• This is a rematch of last season’s 4A quarterfinal game, which Greenwood won 40-38.

NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Lawrence County at Poplarville in the state championship.

